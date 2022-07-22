These 5 beauty hacks are serious game changers Yet again, we bow down to #beautytok

How many afternoons have you spent slipping further and further down an internet rabbit hole, in search of the weird and wonderful tricks and tips that the content creators of Instagram and TikTok have to offer?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll likely be well-versed in the joys of #beautytok. The hashtag has amassed an impressive 11.2B views on TikTok – yep, you read that right.

Gone are the days of the chatty YouTube 'Get Ready With Me' videos, now we're all about the killer beauty hacks that we can digest in less than 10 seconds flat.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite beauty hacks that will revolutionise your routine:

The spoon hack

Do you often wake up in the morning looking slightly worse for wear even though your sleep app reliably informs you that you did in fact get your 8 hours? You're not alone, and one of the best ways of ridding your eyes of their puffiness is by freezing two metal spoons overnight and gently pressing them under your eyes.

The bank card eyeliner hack

Beauty journalist Sali Hughes has changed our lives with this fool-proof way of applying eyeliner if you struggle with precision – grab a clean bank card, line it up with the outer corner of your eye and use the side of the card to help you get the perfect wing.

NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in Via Veneto, £20, Cult Beauty

The "lip flip" hack

Kim Kardashian's long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is famed for his legendary "lip flip" hack. The trick involves using a lip liner to follow your natural upper lip line, but overlining your cupid's bow as well as the lower centre of your bottom lip to achieve a fuller, more lifted effect.

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £19, Charlotte Tilbury

The hairspray brow hack

Only ever when you're in a rush does the product that you need disappear into thin air. Never fear – if you've misplaced your clear brow gel, one easy way to set your brows is to spritz a fine mist of hairspray onto a spoolie and brush your hairs upwards, giving you an effortless feathered brow moment in seconds.

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray Normal Hold, £6.63, LookFantastic

The root volume hack

Dry shampoo needn't only be used when you are between washes. In fact, industry experts often use the product on clean hair to create volume at the roots because of its powdery quality – meaning it separates the hairs and is perfect for achieving a thicker-looking effect.

Balmain Dry Shampoo, £29.95, Feelunique

