7 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now   

Any fashion fan will know the familiar thrill of reading the words "special" and "collaboration" in the same sentence. Granted, we're usually all about the classics, but it has to be said, we hold a special place in our hearts for a well-designed limited edition collection.

And we're not alone in our pursuit of a piece of sartorial history. Highly-coveted pieces from special designer collaborations can be tricky to source if you're not super speedy - they often sell out incredibly quickly, and for good reason.

Hello! Fashion picks the fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now:

Emmanuelle Alt x Zara

'Into The Night' is the first drop of the capsule collection created by former Vogue Paris editor Emmanuelle Alt for Zara. Inspired by Parisian nights, the range features effortless silhouettes, sparkly accents, and Kate Moss as the poster girl – needless to say, we're hooked.

Camisole dress, £79.95, Zara

Balmain x Barbie

The fashion crossover you didn't know you needed in your life – Barbie's iconic typography and Balmain's bold spirit work together like a dream. Life in plastic? Most definitely fantastic.

Balmain x Barbie cat-eye frame sunglasses, £405, Farfetch

Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik joined forces with iconic footwear brand Birkenstock to create quite possibly the best sandal collab collection we've ever seen. At a first glance, the two brands might seem worlds apart, but the marriage of their identities makes for some seriously stylish summer footwear.

Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik Rodra polka-dot calf hair sandals, £350, Mytheresa

Dua Lipa x Puma

Old school rave culture is the underlying inspiration behind singer Dua Lipa's nostalgic streetwear collaboration with Puma. Expect retro shapes, bold branding and Dua's much-adored butterfly motif.

T7 pants, £60, Puma

Nike x Jacquemus

Cult brand Jacquemus has teamed up with sportswear giant Nike for a painfully cool blend of stylish neutrals and interesting asymmetrical cuts. Predictably, the collection was received incredibly well and is therefore mostly sold out. However, there are still some pieces left – just don't hang about.

Nike x Jacquemus pearl-white layered bra top, £80, END.

Loewe x Paula's Ibiza

Located in the heart of Ibiza's Old Town, Paula's boutique epitomised bohemian island style during the 1970s with its signature playful prints and flowy silhouettes. Its most recent annual collection with Spanish luxury brand Loewe is all about unapologetic hedonism, bold hues and artisanal crochet – we'd like everything please.

Viscose strappy dress, £650, Loewe

Adidas x Gucci

The vintage vibes are not in short supply with this inspired collaboration between Gucci and Adidas. Combining emblematic motifs and rich nostalgia, we think you'll adore this monogrammed mini duffle bag.

Mini duffle bag, £2,030, Gucci

ROTATE Birger Christensen x Havaianas

Effortless Copenhagen style is the beating heart behind flip flop manufacturer Havaianas' limited edition collection with ROTATE Birger Christensen. Poolside footwear has never been more stylish.

Rubber flip flops, £35, Net-A-Porter

