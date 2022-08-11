9 raffia bags to add to your forever wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something about the warmer weather that just lends itself perfectly to a naturalistic accessory moment. Macramé and crochet are both beautifully bohemian crafting techniques, and yet, it is raffia-woven bags that are currently fuelling our accessory obsession.

What is raffia?

Raffia is a plant-based fibre, deriving from the segments on the leaves from the Raphia Farinifera palm. Raffia is different to straw, although some may confuse the natural fibres.

Straw is a dry stalk which means that it is not particularly malleable, whereas raffia strands are more pliant, and therefore well-suited to crafting techniques. It can also be dyed easily – and Spanish luxury house Loewe's ultra-covetable collection with Paula's Ibiza ought to be your first port of call if you're in the mood for a spot of dopamine dressing.

Plus, Prada's raffia tote has surpassed cult status at this point, having adorned the arm of supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and no doubt having taken over your Instagram feed this summer.

However, that's not to say that raffia bags should be confined to the restraints of the warmer months. After all, the great British weather cycle would mean that the window of opportunity to show off your arm candy in all its rustic glory would be pretty slim.

Instead, we heartily encourage you to live out your French-girl market fantasy all year round, and style your raffia bag with an off-white longline coat or a vintage shearling jacket as we soon enter the period of transitional dressing.

Browse Hello! Fashion's edit of the most stylish raffia bags to add to your forever wardrobe:

