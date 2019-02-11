﻿
Valentine's Day calls for the best date night dress - check out our favourites

No matter what you are doing this Valentine's Day - be it a night out with your girls, (Galentine's Day style) - or a dinner and drinks session with the one you love, you have to look (and feel!) your best. After all, it is the most romantic day of the whole year. Whether you are after a red-toned number, a blush pink frock, a sexy LBD or something seriously frilly, we have the best date-night dresses to help you celebrate the day in style.

 

Starting off with a majorly traditional ensemble - this gorgeous dress by Ghost has everything covered. Not only is it full-length with chic sheer sleeves, but made in a punchy tomato red with polka dots. What's not to love?

 

£160, Ghost @ QVCuk.com

This candy-striped delight from Closet London is made in the sweetest sugary tones and we can't help but smile when we look at it! With its tapered shape and gold buckle detail, it's flattering as well as fabulous.

 

£62, Closet London

Is there anything cuter than a ditzy floral print dress? Topshop brings the glam with this asymmetric shaped dress comes complete with girly frills at the hem. Toughen it up with a pair of lace-up boots or keep it classic with stilettos.

 

£55, Topshop

Stripes are always a good idea and this eye-catching wrap dress by Peacocks is perfect for V Day. With its palette of sugary shades, it gives a subtle nod to the festivities yet you could still wear it again and again.

 

£20, Peacocks

 

Score A+ on your date in this fabulous A-line frock from Zara. With its cute high neck and long sleeves, the mini hem is screaming to be teamed with a cool handbag and a delicious cocktail…

 

£29.99, Zara

If you are off on an extravagant date this V day (lucky you!) this stunning number from Needle & Thread would insure all eyes are on you. We love the floral print and layers of tulle - its romantic dressing at its finest! The plethora of colours and blooms were inspired by a 19th century wallpaper artwork. How beautiful! With its ribbon waist detail and cold-shoulder sleeves, you won't want to take it off.

 

£345, Needle & Thread

No it's not red, nor is it covered it hearts, but this dreamy denim number would still be a great addition to your wardrobe. Not only is it made in the most flattering fit ever (hello cute button-up front) but you can still wear it after the roses have wilted.

 

£34.99, H&M

Cher from Clueless called and she wants her LBD back! This cuter than cute pinafore number from Primark would look incredible teamed with black tights, knee high boots and maybe even a baker boy cap. Add a slick of red lipstick and don't leave your date waiting too long..

 

£13, Primark

 

Yep, it's a cliche, but we are a little bit in love with this heart print dream from Essentiel Antwerp.  Made in crisp white with tomato red hearts, nothing will spell out your loved-up state more than this…

 

£210,  Essentiel Antwerp

You just can't get away from strawberry red right now and this light as a feather scarlet number, complete with tortoiseshell belt detail would take you from an evening out to summer events later in the year. We think this would totally pop with gold earrings and striking headband. Style queen Olivia Palermo would definitely wear this...

 

£39.50, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

 

It's never NOT about the leopard print and Rixo has your back if you want to take a walk on the wild side. The Pink Tiger Stripe number has blouson sleeves and two sexy leg slits. If you are brave, team with clashing printed shoes, or play it safe with nude block heels and let the print do all the talking.

 

£315, Rixo

Sometimes, less really is more and this cotton midi dress from Hush is super versatile and can be dressed up or down with its chic ruched detail at the waist. We envisage this with trainers and a leather jacket for a romantic cinema trip...

 

£59, Hush

Tailored, classic and oh-so-chic, this tuxedo dress has Duchess Meghan written all over it. With its pretty pearl buttons and smart wrap shape, a pair of black heels and a statement clutch are the only accessories you need. Just watch that glass of red…

 

£42, Miss Selfridge

 

It's all about the animal print this season and this Zebra print number from Next is a great investment for the wild gal within! The ditsy-print wrap shape is made in an oh-so-flattering skater style and the contrasting buttons are a great finishing touch. We are thinking cowboy boots would really set this off…

 

£22, NEXT

 

If you can't wear sequins on Valentine's Day, then when can you, right? This Kooples sequin dream of a frock is covered in fuschia sparkles and even has 80s style shoulder pads for the ultimate statement look. 

 

£484.99, Kooples at Zalando

Frills? Check. Heart-print? Check. Cute hem? Check! This gorgeous, boho-inspired number is the perfect romantic frock. And with the contasting striped waist detail and cold-shoulder sleeves, it's too pretty to be kept just for V day…

 

£256, For Love & Lemons

