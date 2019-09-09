The Sanditon cast IN REAL LIFE: See Theo James, Rose Williams, Kris Marshall & MORE!

Edward Denham played by Jack Fox
Jack Fox, 33, comes from a well known acting family. His father is James Fox, who starred in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Doctor Who and Sherlock Holmes, and his cousin is Emilia Fox. His brother, Lawrence was also married to Billie Piper until 2016. Prior to playing the handsome but manipulative gold digger, Edward, in Sanditon, he starred in the likes of Riviera, Fresh Meat and the critically acclaimed stage production of Dear Lupin.
