﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing

We heart the lot...

...
The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing
You're reading

The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing

1/10
Next

Royal Style Watch: Fabulous outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies
red-suit-tophop
1/10

Valentine's Day - the most romantic day of the entire calendar year - is almost upon us, and quite frankly, we can't wait! No matter what you are doing for V day, be it a night out with your girls, (Galentine's Day style) - or a dinner and drinks session with the one you love, you have to look (and feel!) your best.  So, with that in mind, whether you are after a red-toned number, a blush pink frock, a sexy LBD or something featuring hearts, we have the best date-night outfits to help you celebrate the day in style.

 

Trousers, £30, and Jacket, £49, Topshop

Buy Now

A rocking red Suit

 

There's nothing like a red hot suit to get pulses racing, and we're obsessed with this Topshop two-piece. Made in a seriously punchy brick red shade, the peg trousers are tailored and look lovely with this chic blazer. Smart and stylish, this set can be amped up with high heels, dressed down with trainers, and remember to add a glitzy clutch.

sophia-webster-shoes
2/10

Statement shoes

 

Nothing says I love you more than some seriously high heels in funky colours and we are a little bit in love with these incredible red and pink Chiara heels by Sophia Webster.

 

Chiara sandals, £495, Sophia Webster

Buy Now
rixo-bag
3/10

Pink arm candy

 

We are loving this Jemima bag from Rixo! Made in pink velvet, it has a gold shoulder chain and gold shell clasp that will give your outfit a bit of drama.

 

£250, Rixo

Buy Now
tweed-jacket-zara
4/10

The IT jacket

 

WE all know that a tweed jacket will carry you through the seasons; and this beautiful boucle number from Zara is screaming to be taken out on date night. We love the pretty pearl buttons and the festive pink thread running through it.

 

£59.99, Zara

Buy Now
needle-and-thread-dress
5/10

The show-stopping dress

 

If you're being taken somewhere amazing (lucky you) you'll need a stunner of a dress and we've found just the frock from Needle & Thread. The Rosalie Dress is made in a sugary tone called Meadow Pink and gives off such a romantic vibe. We love the subtle burst of sequins, balloon sleeves, ruffle cuffs and neckline.

 

£375, Needle & Thread

Buy Now
satin-top-river-island
6/10

The satin top that's perfect with jeans

 

We all love the jeans and a nice top vibe, and we've found the idea number if that's what you're feeling this V day. This satin design has an on-trend high neck and gold statement button detail at the shoulder.

 

£30, River Island

Buy Now
victorias-secret-pyjamas
7/10

The pyjamas that you'll want to show off

 

You may be having a M&S meal deal in style on the big day, so why not dress up in the most fabulous PJs ever! We love these satin, heart print shorts and shirt set from Victoria's Secret. Almost too good for bed, right?

 

£67.07, Victoria's Secret

Buy Now
arket-shacket
8/10

The shacket of dreams

 

In case you didn't know, the 'shacket' should be high on your fashion wish list right now. A cross between a jacket and a shirt, the oversize look has never been more in, particularly if you belt it and team with your fave skinnies. We are loving this pink check number by Arket.

 

£89, Arket

Buy Now
pink-headband-asos
9/10

The girliest pink headband

 

Headbands are still the biggest accessory going and this bubblegum pink version is just the kind of thing that Blair Waldorf would wear on a date-night with Chuck…

 

£9.50, ASOS

Buy Now
marks-and-spencer-red-dress
10/10

The date-night red shirt dress

 

This shirt dress has the cutest swirl print in a lovely raspberry red colour. Made in an on-trend midi length, it has a defined waist, collared neckline and oversized cuffs. Add red lipstick and your good to go.

 

£29.50, Marks & Spencer

Buy Now

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...