Going for Gold! Rochelle Humes stuns in Topshop suit The ex-Saturday’s singer wows in high-street suit

Rochelle Humes had the Midas touch at the Pure Beauty Awards on Thursday evening, wearing a striking gold velvet suit from high-street store, Topshop. The two-piece combo perfectly fitted the star's slim frame and ensured she stood out from the crowd as she braved the cold for the glamorous event. The suit is part of brand's current season, and is currently in stock on the Topshop website. The slim fitting blazer, retails at £75, and is made in a flattering double-breasted style, complete with statement brown buttons. The matching trousers retail at £42, and feature a prominent waistband, a cropped hem and are made in a coveted tapered style. Rochelle wore the suit with a white top underneath, and nude strappy sandals, which elongated her slender legs. She chose to leave her accessories at home, letting the power suit take centre stage.

Rochelle smoulders in Instagram snap

The ex-Saturdays singer, 28, made a solo appearance at the awards, where she won Best New Ethnic Beauty Product for her Radiance & Glow Body Cream, which is available at Superdrug. Rochelle - married to former JLS singer Marvin Humes - sported a fresh, flawless base, glossed nude lips, and copper eye-make up with sumptuous long lashes. Her mid-length hair was styled to perfection in loose waves that fell just past her shoulders.

Blazer, £75, Topshop

Rochelle uploaded a sultry double shot on her Instagram account, writing alongside: "When you need a power suit that glows and Topshop delivers" Her legion of followers were quick to agree, with many praising the eye-catching ensemble. "Love that suit!" one wrote, while another told the star: "You look amazing!"

Trousers, £42, Topshop