Jennifer Lopez serves an epic Christmas day look in the standout trend of 2023

As the festive season approaches, celebrities often set the tone for holiday fashion, and Jennifer Lopez has once again taken the spotlight with a stunning ensemble that's perfect for Christmas Day.

The multifaceted star was seen wearing a red dress evoking the warmth and joy of the holiday season. It's a colour that commands attention and symbolises celebration, making it an ideal pick for the season’s festivities. The bold hue not only complements the traditional holiday colour palette but also taps into one of 2023’s hottest trends: rosettes.

What makes Lopez's dress particularly striking is the rose appliqués —a detail that has seen a resurgence in popularity in 2023. These floral embellishments add a touch of romance and sophistication, giving the dress a three-dimensional texture that is eye-catching and utterly elegant.

Rosettes have made a significant comeback in 2023, becoming one of the year's biggest fashion trends. This resurgence in popularity is evident on the runways and amongst brands that have embraced the motif. Christian Siriano's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection featured floral appliqués prominently, with rosettes flowing down the sides of dresses and adorning wide-brimmed hats. Similarly, Sandy Liang presented dainty rosette details in her collection, while Labels such as Mango, Reformation, Zara, Magda Butrym, and For Love & Lemons have offered a variety of rosette-adorned pieces ranging from dresses to accessories like chokers and brooches.

© Instagram JLo paired the dress with loose waves, and nude lips that avoided competing with the dress's vibrant hue

“Rosettes have been high on our sartorial radar since Fashion month last Autumn, when Sandy Liang and Prada upped their floral game with the applique style (though there’s no name quite like Magda Butrym for this adornment),” explains Hello! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay, “Christian Siriano made statement rosettes a dominant theme throughout its Fall 2023 show whilst Naeem Khan opted for an elegant shoulder design on an opulent jacquard gown, and Sandy Liang brought the trend from from its Spring show to Fall, using dainty rosettes in romantic pink and red hues to add a pop of colour to a little white dresses.”

The rosettes on Lopez's dress are strategically placed around the neckline, creating a beautiful focal point that frames her face and adds to the garment's overall allure. The long sleeves and mid-length cut balance the figure-hugging silhouette, making the outfit stylish yet appropriate for family gatherings or holiday parties.

The dress hugs her figure gracefully, showcasing her famous curves without being overly ostentatious

JLo’s outfit is indicative of the fashion trends emerging as we head into 2024. There's an emphasis on designs that celebrate femininity and strength, with bold colours and intricate details taking centre stage, signalling a move towards more ornate and overtly feminine designs.

It’s a look that many of us are sure to emulate, proving that it's never been easier to combine the joyous spirit of Christmas with the cutting-edge trends of the fashion world.