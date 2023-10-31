Kylie reveals the leather trench styling hack we will all be trying this winter

Just last week we heard the news of Kylie Jenner's latest foray into fashion, teasing the world with sneak peeks and campaign imagery of her new brand Khy.

Ahead of the collection launch on November 1st, the youngest Jenner daughter took to TikTok to school her 54.7m followers on how she styles her new Khy collection trench, influencing us all to switch up how we wear our own overcoat wardrobe.

In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics and now Khy Founder explains that the coat “is definitely one of my favourite pieces in the collection, if not my favourite piece.” She continues to chat about the multiple different features of the coat, “I am obsessed with all the zipper detailing. There are pockets everywhere. You can tighten the wrists, and I love how you can zip up the side and show a little leg.” What doesn’t this coat do?

Jenner continues to show her fans how many ways the coat can be worn, ending up settling on a dress version of the trench, cinching in her waist with a belt, scrunching up the sleeves and zipping the collar down to create an open-neck. If there's one look that comes to mind when we think of the mother of two, it would be exactly this.

Kylie showcasing another way to wear the Khy Trench

She then goes on to explain that “with Khy I am trying to create great fashion pieces that you can have in your closet forever that are great quality and an accessible price. Every drop is so different so I think you guys are going to be surprised. It’s not all black and it’s not all faux leather, we have tonnes of stuff coming and I can’t wait for you to see.”

Khy officially drops on November 1st and we can’t wait to see how the newest Kardashian-Jenner venture is received amongst fashion fans.