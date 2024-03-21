My flat is small but my shoe collection is huge - how Ruth Langsford's storage hack fixed all my problems

The spring cleaning period is here, and the change of seasons is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a clear-out. One of the things I struggle with the most about living in a small flat is trying to keep my wardrobe organised, and Ruth Langsford's genius shoe hack is the answer.

Since Ruth raved about her "brilliant" Like-It Six-Pack Shoe Holders on Instagram, I've had them in mind for clearing out my wardrobe and finally stacking them neatly, and plenty of shoppers had the same idea, as the Loose Women panellist caused mass sell-outs on the John Lewis site. Now, Ruth's shoe holders are not only back in stock, but they're also in the sale – so I had to try them for myself.

Sharing a video of her home gadget in action, Ruth told her followers: "NOT AN AD! Just wanted to share these brilliant Like-it shoe organisers I found at John Lewis. Literally HALVES the space your shoes take up! £20 for a set of 6. I've had a lovely morning tidying my shoe cupboards and I've just ordered some more to do all my QVC wedge sandals tomorrow! I know… but organising makes me happy!"

© Sophie Bates The set comes with six shoe holders

Available in a set of six, the holders stack one shoe on top of the other to half the amount of space used. The gripped texture keeps the shoes firmly in place, and I loved that the organiser comes with small tabs that slot in to secure the shoes from moving around.

The shoe holder has received a 4.9 out of five rating from shoppers, with hundreds of users praising the value for money and practicality. Others have noted that while the racks are great for flat shoes and mid-heels, they may not work so well for higher heels.

One reviewer wrote: "I'm delighted with my purchase of two packs of these useful and neat shoe holders. They're very sturdy and have freed up plenty of space in my wardrobe. I can now see at a glance the shoes I have without having to sort through numerous shoes. I would definitely recommend these to anyone wanting to save space and enjoy looking at your shoes in neat order. Ten out of ten."

"I bought a couple of these to fit into a shoe cupboard. They are very handy, and hold all kinds of shoes well. I was able to fit all 12 in the cupboard as they are quite slimline."

Amazon also has a similar version of the shoe racks, with 12 pairs included and an adjustable back for various shoe heights.

Final verdict on the Like-It shoe organiser

If you store your shoes in a wardrobe, these organisers are definitely worth buying. They save so much space, and I love that every pair is protected in the slots rather than piling them on top of each other. They also make it so easy to see and access every pair of shoes by keeping the space tidy, and with six in a pack, they're great value for money.