Cath Kidston’s new fashion and home range makes the prettiest update for spring – 13 items we’re shopping

Synonymous with charming floral patterns and Great British design, Cath Kidston prints are instantly recognisable.

And now the much-loved fashion and homeware brand has found its new home at Next, with the new spring collection available to shop now.

Across the range you’ll find the ditsy nature-inspired prints decorating breezy cotton nightwear and midi dresses, plus new interpretations of archive designs on cushions, curtains and homeware.

The prints celebrate a 30 year heritage from the brand's origins in London in 1993, whilst also heralding its new era with bold colours and designs hand painted by Head of Creative, Holly Marler.

Light cotton layers will make a welcome return in the warmer months, and Cath Kidston's range of joyful and charming printed pyjamas and midi dresses will offer a much-needed refresh. There are also cheery patterned handbags, totes and carry-alls for every occasion whether you're treating yourself or a friend.

We’ve selected 13 of our favourite picks to inspire a spring home and wardrobe refresh…

Shop the new collection by Cath Kidston

1/ 13 Strappy Cotton Pyjamas Shorts Set In light and breathable cotton, usher in the warmer weather in these sweet strawberry ditsy print pyjamas, with a square neck cami top and chic ruffle detailed matching shorts. Stylish and cheery, we won’t just be keeping these for slumber – throw on over swimwear at the beach or wear on lazy days sunbathing at the park.

£45 2/ 13 Rose And Bows Cushion The reimagined archive print of this cotton cushion features a floral and bow pattern to update any room. With its elegant ruffled and piped edging, try a print clash by displaying with other ditsy floral designs or the pink and green striped version.

£40 3/ 13 Curved Cross-Body Bag The ultimate fashion and function purchase, crossbody bags are still trending. Try this orange, hot pink and yellow one on for size, in coated cotton jute with gold hardware with a fresh take on Cath Kidston's famed florals.

£75 4/ 13 Harmony Ditsy Table Cloth Whether you’re playing hostess at a dinner party or just want to give your dining room or kitchen a refresh, the Harmony Ditsy range will add charm to any occasion. Try this delicately patterned white cotton table cloth with the matching placemats and china for an English country garden look.

£40 5/ 13 Large Coated Bookbag Tote your gymwear, laptop or overnight essentials in this glossy printed tote. Available in five different prints, our favourite is the navy floral bunches which will work for any season. £25 6/ 13 Cotton Poplin Button Through Pyjamas An ideal addition to the WFH wardrobe, these green floral pyjamas are decorated with a ‘Friendship Garden’ botanical pattern across the breathable soft cotton, complete with pretty pink piping and a ruffled hem on the legs and sleeves. £58 7/ 13 Harmony Ditsy 12 Piece Dinner Set A gorgeous gift for a new homeowner or newlywed, this bone china set comprises four dinner plates, four side plates and four pasta bowls decorated with a pastel floral pattern to elevate any tablescape.

£145 8/ 13 Compact Backpack With a delicate ditsy floral print, this backpack has a modern and lightweight silhouette with a dropped in front zip pocket, slim side pockets, grab handle and adjustable straps. Add interest to a neutral look or do the pattern clash trend and wear with other bright and bold florals.

£60 9/ 13 Feels Like Home Billie Mug Set Of 4 These whimsical 200ml patterned mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe and available in three different designs. They’re sure to make your morning coffee routine that much more special.

£32 10/ 13 Tea Dress Featuring a print clash of small ditsy florals on navy with pale blue lovebird print panels and colourful sleeves, this midi dress will steal the show at any work or social event.

£75 11/ 13 Crossbody Bag With its 'Friendship Garden' pastel green and pink floral print, this crossbody bag has a flap front, internal zip pocket and adjustable detachable crossbody strap. It makes for a versatile option to stow away your everyday essentials.

£50 12/ 13 Shirred Waist Dress With shirring embroidery detail and feminine ruffled edges, this breezy cotton dress is ideal for balmy summer days. Pair with the matching crossbody bag and tan sandals for a timeless take.

£60 13/ 13 Strappy Carryall Bag The web grab handles, detachable crossbody strap and inner zipped pocket of this carryall make this a useful option for work or leisure. In 100% cotton with PVC coating, it also makes a thoughtful gift for the keen traveller.

£50

Shop the full Cath Kidston range online at Next.