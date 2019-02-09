Irina Shayk wore a good luck charm for Bradley Cooper at the BAFTAs and it's the cutest She's his biggest fan…

This is adorable! Irina Shayk supported Bradley Cooper on the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTAs when she made a subtle nod to her boyfriend's BAFTA nominations. How did she do it? By wearing a £125 'Luck' necklace by Missoma, one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands. The 18ct Gold Vermeil Luck Amulet Necklace translates as 'Embracing one’s individual perception of success, good fortune, prosperity and health.' Set on a bobble chain, the necklace has the word 'luck' on it, and in the centre is a green gem stone.

Donning a black Burberry suit, the 33-year-old Victoria's Secret angel supported the father of her child on one of the biggest nights of his career. The pair, who have been dating since April 2015 and the proud parents of two-year-old Lea, are one of Hollywood's strongest couples and she obviously wanted the Star Is Born director to pick up some of the awards he was nominated for.

When Bradley Cooper picked up the gong for Best Original Music at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, he thanked his two leading ladies, Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk. Giving a moving speech in front of fellow movie stars, and royalty, he dedicated the award to his co-star: "I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film".

He added: "I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year."

As lovely as Irina's gesture was, her good luck charm didn't work for Bradley's best actor nomination, or for his best director nomination. The people of Twitter were left scratching their head over the fact the 44-year-old star lost out on the 'Best Actor' award to Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek. One tweeted: "Much as I liked Bohemian Rhapsody, can’t help feeling Bradley Cooper has been robbed, an acting performance that had stayed with me #BAFTAs #AStarIsBornMovie." Another tweeted: "My heart is actually breaking for Bradley Cooper 😞 He deserves to win everything! #AStarIsBorn #BAFTAs."