This TOWIE star and the Queen have the same handbag & we are SHOCKED Who would have thought it?

So, we all know that the Queen is a style icon in her own right. Her Majesty regularly rocks the colour block trend, enjoys statement brooches, loves her a Burberry scarf and even wore the horsebit loafer look long before Gucci made them cool again. But we can't imagine that a reality-star-turned-fitness-entrepreneur would look to the royal for fashion inspiration - until now. We spied gorgeous former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh at Milan Fashion Week, rocking Launer London's Judi handbag in gold - the very same metallic number the Queen also has. Yes, really! The £1,170 arm candy has a super soft suede interior, iconic clasp lock and an extra-long shoulder strap. Each bag is extra-special because they are handcrafted and take almost 4-weeks to produce. So extra!

Lucy looked incredible at Milan fashion week carrying her Launer London bag

Almost a year ago in March 2018, the monarch surprised in a beautiful bold pink ball gown to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan, as she hosted a private dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.

The Queen has also carried a gold bag by the brand

Her floor-length frock was designed with with golden floral motifs which totally matched her metallic gold pointed court shoes and of course, the updated version of her beloved Launer handbag, which she usually rocks in traditional in black leather.

£1,500, Launer London

Launer London has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968 and the brand holds a royal warrant.

Lucy also wore a colour pop bag by the brand on her travels

Even though the company is synonymous with the monarch, they have the most incredible selection of designs in a multitude of colours and sizes.

£2,160, Launer London

As well as modernising with mini bags recently, you can now buy a hands-free belt bag as well as tote bags with funky chain straps and don't get us started on the funky phone cases and laptop bags; they are at the top of our wishlist...

