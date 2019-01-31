It's official - Victoria Beckham has the most stylish pyjamas ever Even her sleepwear is posh...

OK, we know that VB never has a day off when it comes to her style, and that includes when she goes to bed. The former Spice Girl posted a series of snaps of her getting ready to hit the sack and we spied the chicest pair of PJs like, ever. VB chose a navy blue and white striped set that had her famous initials stitched on the right pocket. And last week, the wife of David Beckham wore the same personalised pair, but in green and white. The 44-year-old hasn't specified where her nightwear is from but you can bet it doesn't come cheap. However striped PJs are a classic print and similar styles can be found at ASOS, Marks & Spencer and Matalan.

How chic are VB's PJs?

The fashion mogul is an active Instagrammer and last week she revealed to her followers what fake tan she turns to. Posting on Instagram stories, the mum-of-four revealed that her go-to fake tan is by The Organic Pharmacy and it's available in the UK to buy.

Victoria loves striped nightwear

Uploading a photograph of the bottle in her bathroom, she simple wrote: "Really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body, not to be used on the face ladies xxx". Yes, £38, it's not the cheapest product on the shelf but it is made of natural ingredients that are actually good for your skin. And the fact it's Victoria Beckham-approved is a winner in our book.

Loading the player...

We were quite surprised that VB is back on the tan game - especially as she told once told HELLO! That she was over it. "Being overly tanned is very ageing and, dare I say it, a bit footballer's wife," she said in 2013.

MORE: The unusual fashion trend Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham made cool

"Turning orange is definitely a look from my past," she confessed. "Embrace your natural colour!"

READ: Victoria Beckham's genius hack for making her outfits look brand new