Victoria Beckham shocks fans with a trend you just wouldn't expect

Victoria Beckham's signature style is easy to define and you can always count on the fashion mogul to deliver. Her sleek look usually boasts tailored separates, dark hues, lots of black, maybe a smattering of red, high heel shoes and of course, a killer handbag. So you can imagine our surprise when the wife of David Beckham dropped her latest collection - which was covered in love hearts. Yes, you heard that right! On Friday morning, VB shared her all-new, Spring/Summer 19 collection (which was especially curated for Valentine's Day) with her excited Instagram followers and fans ( all 24.2 million of them)and they took to the comments section to give their praise on her new designs.

Crewneck Sweater, £325, Victoria Beckham

We particularly love the white jumper that has pink hearts emblazoned all over it. Priced at £325, it also comes in a striking navy blue. The former Spice Girl has also released a range of fuchsia and bubblegum pink perspex bangles, priced at £150 each which you can stack, and she's even taken on the check trend - creating a pink tartan dress, £425, that is giving us all the Barbie Doll vibes.

Bangles, from £145, Victoria Beckham

Although you may think of the mother-of-four in her signature little Gucci dress and a posh pout back in the day, she has come around to wearing colour in recent years.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2017, she said: "I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, 'You need to wear colour.' I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing colour. "

"When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more useful." Reflecting, she added:"I'm in a great position because I can see pictures of myself and learn from what I see."

