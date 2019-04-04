Remember Duchess Meghan's gorgeous Emilia Wickstead dress? ASOS stocks an incredible dupe Best news ever!

Emilia Wickstead's 'Camila' dress became quite the cult piece after the Duchess of Sussex wore it in Sydney during her royal tour of Australia – it sold out instantly everywhere. She wasn't the only one to fall for its charms, either, since both Jenna Coleman and Ayda Field also wore the white version of the dress – and we have to admit, it's pretty gorgeous, if a little pricey at £1595. So, we were thrilled to spot the designers at ASOS have made their own bargain version, available online for £42. And it's still in stock in most sizes – winning!

Meghan's Emilia Wickstead dress is a favourite with fans

Featuring a similar A-line silhouette, short sleeves and round neckline, we reckon ASOS' LBD is pretty uncanny – with those statement buttons down the front, Meghan's fashion fans will struggle to resist this one. The Duchess teamed hers with a Philip Treacy hat and black kitten heels for the opening of the ANZAC memorial in Sydney, though it could easily be dressed-down with trainers or boots, too.

We wouldn't be surprised if Meghan was keen to snap up the style herself, despite already owning the designer version – since she is also known to be a fan of online fashion brand ASOS. During the same tour, she wore a £38 maternity wiggle dress from the website, causing yet another sell out – but luckily it was restocked (and is still available).

ASOS' version is £42

ASOS isn't the only bargain brand to stock some incredible dupes of Meghan's most memorable pieces – British staple Marks and Spencer also sells some ultra-similar items. Recently, the brand restocked a pair of trainers that look very familiar to the Duchess' £95 Veja pair. Made in white and navy leather with a similar motif, they make a tidy savings on Meghan's versions, which are £95 and often sold out. Happy shopping!

