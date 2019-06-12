Remember Meghan Markle's designer denim dress? Oasis has an incredible dupe This will make you look twice...

Cast your mind back to last July, when the Duchess of Sussex joined husband Prince Harry at the Polo. Looking effortlessly stylish in her Carolina Herrera denim dress. The fashion world was delighted to see a royal lady rocking denim for an official outing, and royal fans absolutely loved it. At the time, you could pre-order the frock for $2190 (approx £1720), but thankfully, 11 months later, you can now buy a very good dupe of the dress for £50. That's right, Oasis comes to the rescue with this gorgeous midi dress - absolutely beautiful, we think you'll agree!

On the Oasis website, alongside the dress, it states: "Take a shortcut to sophistication. Team this belted midi dress with bright, bold accessories to make the everyday sing."

SHOP: Oasis's belted denim dress, £50

Yes, bright accessories would be great, but we'll be copying Meghan with how she accessorised her dress. The Duchess carried a J Crew bag - the Fan Rattan clutch which was divine. Unfortunately, Meghan's bag has now sold out on J Crew's website, but the brand has updated the customer-favourite with a new rectangular shape. For £100, it's all yours!

SHOP: J.Crew's Rattan clutch, £100

On that day in July, Meghan opted for the Aquazzura ‘Deneuve’ Bow Pump in nude, she loves these shoes so much she has them in black suede as well.

SHOP: Meghan's favourite Aquazzura 'Deneuve' Bow shoes, £490

Meghan stuck with classic jewellery, adding the Birks ‘Bee Chic’ earrings in sterling silver and blue topaz. Her look was complete with a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses - the designer’s ‘Emma’ style.

The high street is awash with royal dupes right now - we're obsessed with the H&M dress which looks super similar to Meghan's Reformation dress she wore during the October 2018 royal tour at the beginning of her pregnancy.

