Hurrah! Marks & Spencer brought back its £15 cashmere-esque jumper These will sell like hotcakes, you've been warned…

We know it's a little bit early to be chatting about jumpers - I'm typing this while keeping cool in front of a fan - but it's never too early to get ahead of the crowd when it comes to fashion. When Marks & Spencer dropped a Cashmilon collection last year, the fashion folk flocked to it. Why? Because it looks like cashmere - if you squint - and it feels like cashmere. Another reason? It's £15. Yes, you can thank us later.

Of course, this isn't actually cashmere, but if you want the super expensive luxe material, you'll need to invest. But if you're after a soft and fluffy dupe, M&S's Cashmilon is what you're after.

SHOP: Cashmilon round-neck jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

Confused as to what it is? The Cashmilon fabric (which is 100 per cent acrylic) is designed to stay cosy and comfortable wash after wash. And yes, you can wash these jumpers - just throw in the washing machine at 30 degrees.

Personally, I love cashmere jumpers but I would save those for 'best' - these M&S £15 jumpers are ideal for workwear and great for layering. My top tip: Size up by one for a comfy, slightly oversized fit.

SHOP: Butterfly Cashmilon jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

The jumpers come in an array of colours and they've all got excellent reviews. These will fly off the shelves - just you watch.

An M&S insider told us: "We have lots more Cashmilon coming in for Autumn/Winter 2019 … Last year the range performed really well. Our best-selling colour was our cornflower crew-neck, closely followed by the pale pink."

Currently, you can buy block colours in a round-neck and a V-neck, and there are a couple of prints; a gorgeous leaf pink with a pink base, and a butterfly print with a grey base.

SHOP: Leaf print Cashmilon jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

Our insider tells us there's even more to come! "We have a lovely modern block stripe coming in for winter. We also have a little cardigan and a curved hem funnel neck jumper coming up too."

We're ready and waiting. Until then, beat the rush and be fully equipped for when jumper season comes.

