Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer monochrome dress is FINALLY available We predict a sellout!

Wow - we never realised just how much we miss Holly Willoughby and her daily outfits when she doesn't appear on This Morning in the summer! But it doesn't really matter, as her new edit with Marks & Spencer has just dropped, and trust us, it's a corker. One of the items that really got us going was the white and black frock she wore at the official dress launch. Priced at £49.50, the 'Midi Shirt Dress' has a classic collar and the bold print coupled with the smart shape means it's so easy to throw on. Now it's available to purchase, Holly's fans couldn't be more excited.

You can now purchase Holly's stunning new dress from her fifth M&S collection

Taking to Instagram to introduce the dress, many of Holly's 5.7 million followers rushed to the comments section to give their verdict. One wrote: "Cannot wait to buy it!!" Another added: "This dress is so nice!" Currently, all sizes are available online, but for how long for is anyone's guess - we all know the selling power of the ITV favourite...

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

Speaking about her summer collection at the Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, Holly said: "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves."

"You'll get those dresses that are your 'go to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today'. What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

