Amanda Holden sizzles in sparkly yellow gown as she returns to Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden never fails to pull out all the stops for her Britain’s Got Talent judging duties, and Thursday was no exception. The 48-year-old stunned in a yellow sequinned gown as she commenced filming of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, and luckily for us, she shared all the details of her look on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself backstage at the SSE Arena in London, Amanda wrote: "So great to be filming @bgt champions @ssearena #bgtchampions #backstage. Hope you’re enjoying the heat!"

Amanda Holden wore a basil Soda dress for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

Despite temperatures reaching record highs, Amanda looked flawless in her plunging V-neck maxi dress, which is from Basil Soda and featured a mix of white and yellow sequins, with a sheer tulle skirt. The mother-of-two wore her hair down in loose waves, and added natural makeup and nude lipstick to complete the look.

Unsurprisingly, the gorgeous gown won the approval of Amanda’s friends and fans, including Jenni Falconer, who wrote: "You look amazing." Another fan commented: "Yellow is your colour."

The mum-of-two has just returned from a family holiday

Amanda’s return to Britain’s Got Talent follows her recent summer holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie. The Heart Radio DJ showed her summer style prowess in her beautiful holiday snaps, with her enviable holiday wardrobe featuring red hot swimwear and a pretty floral mini dress.

The BGT judge was enjoying a well-deserved break after starting her breakfast radio show alongside Jamie Theakston. It’s shaping up to be a memorable year for Amanda, who has not only landed her regular radio gig, but also revealed she had signed a record deal with Virgin earlier this month. Amanda shared the exciting news on Instagram, and posted a photo of herself signing the paperwork at a desk. "Bloody thrilled to confirm I have signed an amazing record deal with @VIRGINEMI – it has been a lifetime dream! Just cannot wait to get started," she wrote in the caption.

