Joules is selling dog outfits which means you and your pup can now have matching raincoats Cute is an understatement…

Is your canine friend needing a style transformation for the new season? Well, we've got just the thing. British lifestyle brand Joules has introduced a range of pet products in partnership with Rosewood. And what's more - y'know the yellow raincoat made popular from the BBC show, Keeping Faith? You can now get a raincoat to match for your little four-legged friend.

After receiving an abundance of requests from customers throughout the years, Joules decided it was time to bring their stylish threads to their barking fans.

There are three designs to choose from: You've got the floral collection which stays true to the overall aesthetic of Joules. Featuring stylish dog beds, mattresses and travel mats in the much-loved ‘Bircham Bloom’ floral print - a captivating pink blossom print on a deep navy base, seen throughout Joules’ clothing and homeware collections.

There's a coastal range which is all about the Breton stripe. A host of nautical-inspired designs, featuring a range of collars and leads, quality dog toys and showerproof coats. Of course, this range wouldn’t be complete without the canine version of the iconic Joules Coast Jacket, which we've already mentioned.

Last but not least, we have the heritage pieces. This is the ultimate country-inspired collection, featuring timeless red tweed mattresses and beds as well as plush dog toys.

The products are available via selected Joules stores, and online at Joules.com.

It's not just Joules catering for the pups! Disney has created a matching dog-and-owner collection featuring its much-loved characters. Primark has also created a collection, especially for the pets. It's depressing when your dog gets more new clothes than you, isn't it?

