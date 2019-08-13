Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds wows in a seriously chic Whistles gingham dress We BET this frock sells out...

Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds made her very first appearance at NO.10 Downing Street on Tuesday as she greeted hospice staff, looking every inch the fashionista! Appearing chic in zesty yellow, the blonde beauty dazzled onlookers in her £159 gingham dress which came from luxury high street store Whistles. All sizes are currently available online and it's the ideal summer buy. The classic, light silhouette cinches in at the waist, and has a full skirt and is cut in an on-trend midi length. Checks are big news too, so the 31-year-old knows her stuff! The frock could be worn with trainers, ballet pumps or even high heels.

We loved Carrie's dress

This is the second time the PR gal has worn a fabulous dress that the public have gone crazy over. Last month, Carrie wore a bright pink and red floral number by Ghost. The £120 design is known as the 'Luella Dress' and it became an instant sellout. Fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves one before it sold out.

£159, Whistles @ John Lewis

A spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways. The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks (since it went live), and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it. The dress won’t be re-stocked in that exact colourway, but in new colours for AW19."

Conservative Carrie always has her beauty look spot on too - often wearing her blonde hair in a sleek and straight style and her makeup always looks flawless - we have spied a hint of pink lipstick each time she's been papped - maybe it's her trademark?

