Oops! Vogue Williams reveals she made a mistake with her latest Lorraine outfit It still looked incredible, obviously…

Vogue Williams was back on the Lorraine show to present another style segment on Tuesday, but she might have made a little fashion mistake herself! Oops. The star looked gorgeous in her pink floral mini-dress from Beach Cafe, but later revealed that she had accidentally worn it the wrong way around. She shared a photo of the dress on her Instagram Story after the show, in which the model is wearing it with the buttons at the front. "Whoops, I think I wore my dress back to front on Lorraine… thanks for the loan @beachcafeuk," she wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Vogue accidentally wore her dress the wrong way around!

At least you know it's versatile, Vogue! She chatted all about her top tips for floral dressing on the show, recommending plenty of high-street outfits. Worn back to front or not, we reckon Vogue's dress will be a big hit with her fans - it's the 'Lorelei' dress from Love Shack Fancy, but it doesn't appear to be available to buy from online retailer Beach Cafe yet. You can currently buy it directly from the US brand for $495.

Vogue's fans didn't seem to mind her mistake and were pretty smitten with her outfit regardless. "That's brilliant, you wouldn't have known, thanks for this - was going to ask where you got the dress from as it is very pretty," one wrote on Twitter, while another added: "You looked gorgeous @VogueWilliams." Agreed!

Love Shack Fancy Lorelei Dress, $495

Showing off her toned legs on the live show, Vogue also revealed that she was wearing her own brand of tan. "Always have this with me… @barebyvogue Ultra Dark Instant. Evens out the skin and gives the best colour," she added on her Story.

The mum of one has been wowing Lorraine viewers with her outfits on the show, and earlier in August she wore a stunning rainbow sequin two-piece by Olivia Rubin. She went a step further with the statement prints by wearing leopard-print heels, too - are you loving her daily outfits as much as us?