Marks & Spencer has dropped a HUGE new sale, and there's an incredible Duchess Meghan dupe on offer We'll race you to the tills…

Marks & Spencer fans, get excited! The retailer may have already had this season's sale, but surprised shoppers on Friday by launching the 'Sizzling Summer Event', with hundreds of items discounted at 50 per cent off. Woah. Hurry if you want to get your hands on the range, because there are loads of incredible pieces to choose from – and even some best-sellers from our favourite stars including the Duchess of Sussex and the UK's best-loved morning TV faces, too.

SHOP: Linen Shorts, £14.75, Marks & Spencer

Meghan is known to be a huge fan of the British fashion staple – even recently revealing that she is working with the store on a workwear collection – and has worn the brand's bargains on several occasions, so it's no surprise that you can find a number of Duchess dupes in M&S. In the new sale, we were chuffed to see a pair of rope-print trousers that look mighty similar to Meghan's famous Victoria Beckham outfit from 2019's Commonwealth Service.

The loose trews are reduced from £35 to £17.50, and we predict a sell-out! Also amongst the selection is gorgeous pair of linen shorts, which are an incredible dupe for a pair Meghan was spotted in back in her Suits days, before she met Prince Harry.

SHOP: Printed Trousers, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

The star-approved bargains don't stop there – Ruth Langsford's recent This Morning sandals have been reduced from £25 to just £12.50. She plumped for the metallic style, but there's also a blue and black version at the same price – but hurry as all sizes are selling out quickly online.

SHOP: Metallic sandals, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

You'll be in good company if you spend your Friday lunchbreak shopping the M&S sale – other fans of the brand include Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams and most recently the gorgeous Christine Lampard! Charge your credit cards…

