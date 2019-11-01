Victoria Beckham declares this frock as the ultimate party dress The ex Spice Girl has the ideal outfit for Christmas dressing...

If there's one thing Victoria Beckham does well, it's evening dressing. A fan of the little black dress, the tailored suit - and not to mention the sky-high heels - VB always has it covered. So, especially for the Christmas season, the wife of David Beckham has dropped a brand new party line, that is loaded with sequins, sparkle and lace. There's one dress in particular that we can't get enough of, and that's the Embroidered Bustier Midi. Priced at a cool £1,990, the bandeau cut design combines a simple strapless silhouette with a glittery bustier that can be seen from the back, which is low cut. We love the subtle pop of sparkle, it's so pretty! Taking to Instagram, VB said of the frock: "Fresh and fluid, my #VBAW19 sleeveless bustier dress provides a dramatic finish for night. x VB"

SHOP: £1,990 Victoria Beckham

We've been really impressed with Victoria's latest collection drop. The fashion mogul designs clothes that are classic in style as well as timeless. One of our favourite pieces this season has been her camel coat. The 'Men's Coat' is a £2,250 number, inspired by men's tailoring and features a straight cut and wide, face-framing peak lapels. The sleeves can be worn in two ways for an elegant cape-like effect or simply close-fitting. Yes, it's pricey, but the smart finish would dress up any outfit, and the subtle tone is a great shade that will never date. Winning!

Victoria is great at party dressing - always looking chic

October has been a busy month for the 45-year-old. Not only has she been busy with her fashion collection as always, but the second installment of her beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty has just dropped.

Since September, eyeshadow and lipsticks have been released, but her skin care edit is coming ladies! With the website explaining the products are cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones, we're really looking forward to giving our skin some TLC.

