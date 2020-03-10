Sophie Wessex delights fans in bold pink trousers for a visit to Essex

Following her appearance at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, the Countess of Wessex wasted no time getting stuck into more royal duties. Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward - who celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday - for a visit to Mersea Island in Essex. And Sophie clearly has a quick turnaround when it comes to her outfits!

Sophie looked lovely in a blush pink co-ord and a cream coat

Switching out of the white and blue dress from Suzannah and navy Jane Taylor hat she wore to celebrate Commonwealth Day, the mother-of-two opted for another beautiful outfit which consisted of pink trousers, a blush-coloured blouse and a cream midi coat. Accessorising with tan heeled boots and a grey snakeskin clutch, Sophie finished off her look by teasing her blonde hair into an elegant low bun. Didn't she look elegant?

This is just the latest outfit we want from Sophie's wardrobe. The Royal Family recently posted a number of photos of her recent trip to South Sudan on their official Instagram account, showing off the blonde beauty's array of colourful outfits, including a beautiful peacock-print blue midi dress teamed with her Sophie Habsburg Design snake-effect clutch bag. If that's not enough style inspiration, she also colour-clashed a red and white lace dress with a blush pink coat to open the Countess of Wessex Studios and looked glam in an emerald green satin polo neck dress for the Sulphur and White film premiere.

It appears we're not the only ones the Countess has impressed with her style credentials! Aside from buying her own clothes, Sophie has also been entrusted with purchasing items of clothing for her husband, the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge in the past. Shirt maker Emma Willis told the Daily Mail: "I've made many, many clothes for the Countess of Wessex – when I used to do a full women's collection. She bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once. And she also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I've made a shirt for the Queen!"

