Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer dress is BACK! But it's been given a brand new twist The Meghan Effect strikes again…

As we were having a daily scroll on Marks & Spencer we noticed a very familiar looking dress - one we have definitely seen before. That's right - it's the Duchess of Sussex's Smart Works dress she launched back in September of this year. Well, kind of. The simple black dress has been given a new look for winter, and we're loving it. The paisley print dress is covered in a gorgeous autumnal print, and it's the perfect nod to the winter florals trend taking over the high-street.

SHOP: Shift dress with paisley print, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

With its simple shape and clean lines, you can't argue with Meghan, who hand-selected this dress to include in her Smart Works edit. The royal, 36, launched her much-anticipated fashion collection with her patronage, Smart Works, showing off five pieces she hoped women could wear for an interview or in the office. Meghan's workwear essentials comprised of a Marks & Spencer shift dress, a Jigsaw suit, a Misha Nonoo white shirt and a John Lewis & Partners tote bag, which sold out before the launch.

SEE: I transformed Meghan Markle’s £19.50 M&S dress into 3 very different looks

THE ORIGINAL! £19.50, Marks & Spencer

As expected, all the pieces sold out like hotcakes and M&S saw record numbers of fans rushing to buy the simple black dress.

But if you missed out in September, or if black wasn't really for you and you prefer a little bit of print, this casual dress is perfect, and it's so easy to wear. Oh, and do you want the best news? The crepe material is non-iron, making your mornings much speedier. Now, if a few extra minutes in bed isn't a reason to celebrate, we don't know what is.

MORE: Duchess Meghan's fave Marks & Spencer jumper just had an autumn makeover

SHOP: Shift dress with paisley print, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

This dress - which is still priced at £19.50 - has sold out in sizes 20 and 24 but is available in all other sizes.

SHOP: Shift dress with paisley print, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

There are other prints available if you don't fancy paisley. There's a pink leopard print dress (which is selling out fast!), polka dot, and snake print. At £19.50, you could probably get one for every day of the working week.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.