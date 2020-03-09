Meghan Markle added a sentimental touch to her outfit when she made a surprise appearance at the National Theatre on Thursday. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a white puff-sleeved Topshop blouse, which she paired with a pencil skirt by Roland Mouret in the same colour. She accessorised with a delicate gold pendant that included a hidden, heartfelt message. The necklace, named the Love Pendant, is by designer Sophie Lis. Taking to Instagram, Sophie shared her delight at seeing Meghan wearing her creation, and revealed its secret meaning.

Designer Sophie Lis revealed the necklace's secret message on Instagram

The text engraved on the pendant is written in French and reads Qu'hier and Que Demain – the phrase loosely translate to 'Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow.' It is a line from The Eternal Song by the 19th century French poet, Rosemonde Gerard. It's not known if the pendant was a gift from Meghan's husband, Prince Harry – or maybe even a tribute to the couple's young son Archie, who has remained in Canada throughout their stay in the UK.

Harry and Meghan arrive at the Mountbatten Music Festival

It's not the first time the Duchess has added a personal touch to her outfit. When Prince Harry and Meghan were briefly separated to attend different royal engagements in Canada and England, she ensured he remained at the forefront of her mind with her gold necklace. Embossed with the word 'Virgo', which is Harry's star sign, the jewellery paid tribute to her husband's birthday on 15 September.

Harry and Meghan will make the final official appearance of their UK visit on Thursday. The couple will join the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate at the annual Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.

The Sussexes announced their surprising decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they are now completely giving up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. They will divide their time between the UK and North America and are expected to still attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June, although their official public appearances will be limited.