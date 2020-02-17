Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and PLT donate all profits from new edit to mental health charity The announcement was met with support from fans

Caroline Flack's untimely death has shocked the world, with many celebrities and friends speaking out about their favourite memories of the much-loved TV presenter. Many former Love Island stars have shared touching tributes to the star since the news broke on Saturday, and Molly-Mae Hague is the most recent one to show her support for those struggling with mental health.

WATCH: HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon discusses what kindness means to her

The blonde beauty is a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, and she took to social media on Monday to reveal they would be donating all profits from her recent collection to mental health charity Mind. Next to a photo of herself wearing a white jumpsuit and perspex heels as she posed next to a Doberman dog, Molly wrote: "Myself and the @prettylittlething team cancelled our launch dinner last night out of respect to Caroline and her family at this difficult time. We have decided to donate 100% of the profits of our latest edit together to @Mindcharity. Launching today, the donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems. PrettyLittleThing and I will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts. Please from the bottom of my heart remember, Always Be Kind."

READ: HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon: Caroline Flack's passing is a stark reminder that we should all be kinder to each other

The sentiment was met with an outpouring of support from followers, including many former Love Island contestants. Amber Davies - who won the 2017 series with former partner Kem Cetinay - wrote: "Really amazing," while Harley Brash simply commented with heart emojis. Other fans also took to PrettyLittleThing's social media page to show their love, writing: "This is such a lovely thought, and a wonderful charity! Well done!" and: "This is such a lovely gesture."

The announcement comes shortly after the 20-year-old posted a throwback video of her time on the ITV show's 2019 series with boxer Tommy Fury. The video shows Caroline hugging and comforting a tearful Molly, alongside the caption: "I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace."

MORE: Celebrities on their mental health struggles: from Prince Harry to Ellie Goulding

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.