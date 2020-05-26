Harper Beckham's luxurious walking boots are royally-approved by Kate Middleton The Beckhams are kitted out for country living!

The Beckham family has been self-isolating at their Cotswolds country home during the coronavirus lockdown, and David took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable photograph of his daddy-daughter walk with eight-year-old Harper. The pair were clad head-to-toe in country gear for their walk in the fields with their beloved spaniels, with Harper looking adorable in her Barbour jacket, flat cap and welly boots. "Gorgeous walk with my gorgeous girls," David captioned the sweet picture.

David and Harper twinned in their country gear

Harper, who is quite the mini style influencer, even added a royally-approved touch to her outfit with her Le Chameau boots, which are a staple loved by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and even Princess Diana back in the eighties. The heritage boot brand has been a favourite of the royal family for many years, and even holds a royal warrant.

Petite Vierzon Jersey Lined Boot, £60, Le Chameau

The youngest Beckham wears the Le Chameau Petit Vierzon Jersey Lined Boots in khaki, which cost £60. They are a children's version of the iconic boot loved by Duchess Kate, though the royal is thought to own the neoprene-lined style. We reckon Harper as got her country wardrobe nailed!

Duchess Kate and Princess Diana have worn Le Chameau wellies

Victoria and David have shared plenty of candid insights into their time in isolation with their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz - while oldest son Brooklyn stays with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York. It appears that Harper is taking after her mum with her fashion eye, since she has also been sporting a number of sweet summer dresses from cool basics brand Uniqlo.

Harper wears Checked Camisole dress, £14.90, Uniqlo

Earlier in May, she wore an adorable gingham dress from the brand, which is still available to buy for just £14.90. Does it come in adult size?

