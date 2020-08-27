11 trench coats to buy now and wear forever

A classic trench coat is the ultimate outerwear keeper – just ask a raft of royals from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, who all rely on theirs to keep them covered up come rain or shine. A designer trench coat or high street mac is your ultimate transitional piece to buy now; it's lightweight, it's practical and versatile – and did we mention waterproof too? (As long as you steer clear of a suede version).

SEE THE PICTURES: Royals wearing trench coats

Kate loves to rewear her classic Burberry trench coat

And it's an all-occasion babe too, the best jacket for throwing on over jeans, dresses, workwear, partywear, loungewear…you name it, a trench goes. Don’t worry if you’re not so keen on a traditional trench coat in camel– they look equally as cool in black, navy and khaki too. From the covetable Burberry trench coat worn by royalty to timeless trench coats from the high street, here's our pick of the best trench coats to shop now.

Classic Cotton Trench Coat, £69.99, Mango

Burberry Trench Coat, £1,490, Harvey Nichols

Vila Trench Coat, £28.80, La Redoute

READ: You can now buy a Burberry face mask to match your trench

Maxi Trench Coat, £50, Missguided

Belted Trench Coat, £55, Marks & Spencer

Trenchcoat, £79.99, H&M

Oversized Lightweight Trench Coat, £120, & Other Stories

Classic Trench Coat, £75, Monki

QUICK! Kate Middleton's favourite brands are all in The Outnet's mega sale

Black Trench Coat, £175, Arket

Khaki Trench, £49, Topshop

Mitford Classic Trench, £105, Jack Wills

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.