Experts reveal a good outfit can instantly lift your mood

We've always known that it's important to dress for yourself and no one else, but did you know it's key for mood boosting? That's right - a good outfit isn't just for racking up the likes on Instagram or getting compliments from strangers out and about, it's a version of self-care we might be less familiar with. To drill the message home, Sainsbury's launched TU's 'Dress Well, Feel Good' campaign and looked to the experts to get the nation inspired.

"When we feel good in what we are wearing, we tend to be more confident"

Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, a behavioural psychologist and author of The Psychology of Fashion has revealed that:

"When we feel good in what we are wearing, we tend to be more confident. What we wear is how we show ourselves to those we interact with - we are influenced by their reaction to it. If we are well received, it boosts our confidence and can ultimately affect our wellbeing."

Fashion psychologist and founder of Fashion is Psychology, Shakaila Forbes-Bell also agrees:

"People experience changes in their emotional state with a change in their style of dress," she said. "When you wear clothes that make you feel confident, happy and empowered, they can act as armour, shielding you from negative feelings and experiences. Some studies have even found that clothes carry a tension release dimension, providing wearers with a dose of escapism that positively impacts their mental wellbeing during particularly trying times...the power of clothing to boost your mood lies in the associations you have with your clothes."

"People experience changes in their emotional state with a change in their style of dress"

Stephen Bowes, Head of Campaign Management for Sainsbury's explained the motivation behind the campaign, he said:

"It has been a challenging year for so many families and we wanted to create an optimistic and thought-provoking moment to signal a new season and inspire the nation to dress to feel good – at a time where perhaps we need that more than ever."

