Nadiya Hussain: "We cannot erase the good that has come from simply being at home" Swarovski's new Spark Delight ad campaign champions positivity...

2020 is far from cancelled and Swarovski's new feel-good campaign is all about finding joy in the small, day-to-day moments in each of our lives. Boasting an impressive celebrity line up, which includes TV chef Nadiya Hussain, best-selling author Candice Brathwaite and YouTuber Louise Pentland, the #SparkDelight campaign will see Swarovski bring to life moments that have ignited joy and happiness in the lives of their three leading ladies.

Nadiya opened up about life in lockdown

Aiming to spark a nationwide conversation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Swarovski is engaging with its community, discussing what these moments have meant to everyone. Whether they've enabled us to learn a new skill or language, given us a spare minute to read a book, give the house a tidy or simply to spend more time with our loved ones - what is your 'Spark' moment? It really is more important than ever that we appreciate the small pleasures in life.

Candice Brathwaite and YouTuber Louise Pentland are also part of the campaign

Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain has worked with Swarovski on a serious of previous campaigns, and now she's revealing what this year has meant to her:

"This time has given us perspective, it has given us our time back," she said of the recent lockdown. "The time we have always had has now suddenly been given back right to us, where it has always been."

She continued: "We cannot erase the good that has come from simply being at home. A word we frame, hang up and pass right by without really giving a thought to what it means. We are not stuck; we are safe at home. The joy, the simple things that spark delight, the things that always sparked something that we missed, because life had a funny way of keeping us speeding till we were out of breath, too blurry-eyed to see the beauty that is life."