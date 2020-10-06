VOTE for your HFM Fashion Game-Changer in HELLO!'s Star Women Awards 2020

HELLO! and HFM are excited to launch the Star Women Awards 2020, in association with leading British luxury childrenswear retailer, Childrensalon. We want you, our readers, to help us choose who should win the Fashion Game-Changer of the Year award. To vote simply click on your favourite from the six incredible women in our shortlist below.

Leomie Anderson

The model, designer and founder of online feminist platform LAPP has dedicated her site as a space for black women to speak out against racism following the murder of George Floyd.

Sinéad Burke

The 3ft 5in lecturer and diversity advocate, who has attended the Met Gala and appeared on the cover of Vogue, advocates for greater inclusion for people of all disabilities.

Adwoa Aboah

The activist and model founded the mental health charity Gurls Talk to use her personal experience of depression to form a safe space for women to share their stories.

Ellie Goldstein

The 18-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, featured as the face of Gucci Beauty in an advertising partnership with Vogue Italia, becoming Gucci's most-liked Instagram post to date.

Ikram Abdi Omar

The British-born catwalk star of Somali descent is making her mark as one of the most high-profile hijab-wearing models. She also uses her platform to call out racial injustices.

Anya Hindmarch

The accessory designer oversaw the production of thousands of gowns, scrubs and 'holdsters' for doctors and nurses working in NHS intensive care units during the Covid-19 pandemic.