14 best Halloween costumes for dogs of all sizes – from pumpkins to scary spiders

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween is so much fun – and even your pet can get in on the action these days! There are so many cute and funny dog costumes out there that will have friends and family in stitches.

What size Halloween costume should I buy for my particular dog breed?

Check the manufacturer's guide as sizing can vary from one brand to another, but generally speaking, most costumes are available in the following sizes: X-Small, which fits a dog breed like Chihuahua or Bichon Frise with a body length of up to 8 inches.

RELATED: 13 best Halloween decorations for the house and garden

MORE: 14 cute Halloween baby costumes & bodysuits for your little pumpkin

Small, which fits a breed like a Pomeranian or Toy Poodle with a body of up to 12 inches. Medium, which fits a breed like a Pug or a Beegle with a body length of up to 16 inches. Large, which fits a breed like a Boxer or Labrador with a body length of up to 20 inches. And Extra large, which fits a breed like a Great Dane or an Irish Wolfhound, with a body length of over 30 inches.

Extra small dog costumes are generally also suitable for cats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to do perfect cat makeup for Halloween

What are some popular Halloween costumes for pets?

Dress your pup up as Chucky from Child’s Play, Freddy Kruger from Nightmare on Elm St or even one of the Ghostbusters crew. Or you can go traditional and transform your ‘lil best friend into a spooky spider, witch or bat – anything is paw-sible.

Where can I buy dog Halloween costumes?

There are many online retailers that stock fancy dress costumes for pets, including Amazon and eBay. Keep scrolling for the best options in what has been the most fun feature this HELLO! Editor has had the pleasure of writing – I’m still howling over the Pup Star costume!

Ghostbusters dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit small to extra large dogs

Who you gonna call? This Halloween pet costume transforms your pup into one of the Ghostbusters crew.

Rubie's Ghostbusters pet costume, £15.97, Amazon

Chucky Doll dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit extra-small to extra large dogs

How can a costume be so cute and creepy at the same time? This pet fancy dress costume is a dead ringer for Chucky, the demonic doll from Child's Play.

We-Kellokitty Halloween dog costume deadly doll, £7.99, Amazon

Beetlejuice pet fancy dress costume

Sizes: To fit small to medium dogs

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Say it three times just like in the classic 90s film and your furry friend looks just like Michael Keaton’s iconic character – complete with striped suit and crazy hair. (Or they will if you buy the costume, anyway!)

Beetlejuice Halloween dog costume, £26.49, eBay

Lion dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit medium to large dogs.

If you have a, well… lion-coloured dog, then this Halloween pet costume is a must. A shaggy mane and perfect lion ears turn man’s best friend into the king of the jungle!

Lion wig mane dog costume, £5.88, Amazon

Spider dog costume

Sizes: To fit small to medium dogs. Also suitable for cats

What happens when you get stuck in this beastie’s web? This Spider Pup Halloween pet costume turns your four-legged friend into a scary eight (or is it 12?)-legged one. Scream!

Spider dog Halloween costume, £13.99, Amazon

T Rex dog costume

Sizes: To fit small to extra extra large dogs.

Do you have one of those tiny little dogs who thinks he’s as big and ferocious as a Doberman? Well, then Halloween is his chance to live out his fantasy. This dogs Halloween costume will transform him into a ferocious T Rex and all will tremble in his wake. Roar!

T Rex pet dog costume, £15.49, eBay

RELATED: Stylish Halloween accessories for your Zoom party look

Star Wars Yoda dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit small to large dogs

A good boy I am! Star wars fans will love this Halloween costume – which will let your pup channel the force and turn him into Yoda, the wisest of all the Jedi Masters.

Yoda dog fancy dress costume, £17.49, eBay

Witch/wizard dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: to fit small to extra large dogs. Also suitable for cats

This dog costume is a Halloween classic. A satin cape and matching hat turns your furry friend into the cutest little witch – or wizard – in town!

Popetpop pet Halloween Costume with cape and hat, £8.49, Amazon

Pumpkin dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit extra small to extra large dogs. Also suitable for cats

If you think your dog might take offense to wearing anything overly bothersome, then this cute pumpkin dog Halloween costume will still let her join in with the spooky fun.

Pumpkin dog Halloween costume, £7.99, Amazon

Walking teddy bear dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit extra small to extra large dogs. Suitable for cats

Hands down the funniest dog Halloween costume ever invented. You’ve seen the hilarious YouTube videos, right? Adorable and ridiculous in equal measures.

Rubie’s Walking Teddy bear pet costume, from £15.59, Amazon

Baby Shark dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit small to extra large dogs

Baby Shark do do do do do do do. If your pup puts this fancy dress on he instantly has his own annoying Halloween theme tune.

Rubie’s shark pet dog costume, £16,62, Amazon

Pup star guitar player dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit medium to extra large dogs

If your good boy loves to be the centre of attention and is a bit of a performer then this is the funny dog Halloween costume you need – but only if he’s going to do a rendition of Who Let the Dogs Out?

Popetpop funny singer pet costume, from £8.86, Amazon

Cowboy rider dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit Small to large dogs

Ride 'em cowboy! Another funny dog Halloween costume that invokes mega lols every time your puppy simply walks across the room.

Funny cowboy pet Halloween costume, £9.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Pope dogs Halloween costume

Sizes: To fit extra small to large dogs

Make way for his holiness, the Pup. How cute is this little fella?

Pup-a-razzi Holy hound dog costume, £14.73, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.