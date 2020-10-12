The best Prime Day alternative deals: Shop Nike trainers and designer clothes today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prime Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get a good deal. There's a whole host of alternative offers readily available from the likes of Nike, Farfetch, Anthropologie, Oliver Bonas and more. Whether you're looking for a box-fresh pair of trainers, designer clothes or autumnal decor for your home, shop your favourite looks for less with a little help from these seasonal sales!

NIKE

In need of new kicks? Nike's end of season sale is offering up to 50% off selected styles. From running shoes and sportswear to that pair of Air Max you've been eyeing up, snap up these trend-led pieces without breaking the bank.

THE OUTNET

This is not a drill! You can get designer shoes for up to 85% off, and Designer Bags for up to 70% off – yes, really. Brands included in TheOutnet sale include Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Balmain.

H&M

You can always find a good discount on H&M. Get shopping with offers on ladies fashion, menswear, homeware, and kids.

JIGSAW

Browse Jigsaw's autumn collection and discover new season delights from 20% off using the code FALL20. Grab yourself a luxe winter coat, cosy knitwear and the chicest knee-high boots!

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Stock up for autumn and start shopping for clothing, accessories, homeware, and furniture for up to 70% off!

FARFETCH

Fill your wardrobe with designer steals! Luxury retailer Farfetch is hosting an incredible sale with discounts of up to 60% off. You can also get 15% off selected full price items by using the code: AWTREAT10.

MARKS & SPENCER

There's a section on the M&S website dedicated to offers. They change all the time but currently, you can enjoy 2 for £15 women's pyjama tops, and 2 for £25 women's pyjama bottoms.

EBAY BRAND OULET

eBay's brand outlet is an absolute winner and Vogue Williams even uses it for her thrifty finds. Everything can be upwards of 70% off – expect to find incredible pieces from the likes of Jack Wills, Dorothy Perkins, and many more!

OLIVER BONAS

The Loose Women ladies love Oliver Bonas, and we imagine the likes of Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean will be scrolling through the brand's mid-season sale for the dreamiest dresses, accessories and homeware at up to 60% off.

MADE.COM

Giving you home a much-needed makeover? Head over to made.com where you can shop lighting for up to 20% off – think slick metallics, retro inspirations and bamboo shades.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - the summer sale has up to 40% off haircare, skincare, cosmetics and fragrances. You can also get an extra 5% off using the code: EXTRA5.

