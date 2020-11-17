19 best Christmas face masks to help you get festive this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ho, ho, ho! Yes, it’s that time of year again! With just over a month left before Christmas, it's time to start celebrating and showing your festive spirit. And with face coverings looking to be a part of our lives for some time, what better way to get ready for 25 December than by adding Christmas face masks to our holiday wardrobe. But where can you find a festive face covering for the holidays? We've tracked down the best at Marks & Spencer, Etsy, Amazon and more.

The best Christmas face masks you can shop online now

Marks & Spencer have released their Christmas face mask collection and we love it! The pack of three reusable and adjustable face coverings come in adult sizes and also kids sizes, too.

M&S Christmas Face Coverings, pack of 3, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Etsy is a great place to find just what you like, and there are plenty of sellers who have Christmas face masks from sparkly face masks to festive LED face coverings that light up! And nothing says the festive season more than an ugly Christmas jumper – and now you can wear one on your face! Yes, the so-bad-it's-good holiday tradition has reached peak 2020 with face coverings that exude ugly Christmas sweater vibes.

Light up Christmas face mask with LED lights, £25, Etsy

Liberty print Christmas mask, £11.87 each, Etsy

Ugly Christmas sweater face mask, £12.59, Etsy

Emerald green sequin face mask, £9.89, Etsy

Not so ugly Christmas sweater reversible mask, £6.99, Etsy

Pacamask – which we can personally confirm make some of the best face coverings out there – have released a Christmas face mask collection. And if you buy a mask, you're also helping Children in Need, which will receive £1 from every mask purchased. You can also get some great deals: use the code XMAS for 10% off, or if you buy six Pacamasks, of any style, the price drops to £9.99 each. But if you want a Christmas face mask, shop quick! They're selling out FAST.

Santa Sleigh Christmas Face Mask, £17.95 each, Pacamask

Christmas Tree Face Mask, £17.95 each, Pacamask

Amazon is another go-to for face masks of all kinds of face coverings. For the holiday season you'll find pretty much any kind of Christmas face mask you're looking for, whether in multi-packs or even unique face masks from Amazon's handmade section. We're highlighting the best-sellers and Christmas face masks from Amazon's Choice.

Tiktoky 5-pack face mask pack in Christmas themes, more styles available, £7.69, Amazon

Jasinto Children's Christmas Face Mask, pack of 10, £3.49, Amazon

Christmas Face Mask - Red Snow Flakes, £5.99, Amazon

TAOtTAO 5-pack Christmas face masks with 10 filters, £9.69, Amazon

Another place for great bargains on face coverings no matter what the season is eBay, where you’ll find lots of Christmas face masks – and the ones based on some of our favourite Christmas characters, from Santa Claus to the Grinch, definitely caught our eye!

Christmas Grinch Face Mask, £7.99 each, eBay

Santa Claus snood, £4.99 each, eBay

Handmade Triple-Layer Cotton Christmas Mask, £4.99 each, eBay

Funny face masks are always great to lift the mood, and that includes during the festive season! Check out some Christmas face coverings with hilarious slogans at custom face mask retailers like Zazzle and Redbubble.

Naughty or Nice 'I tried' face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

'Drink up Grinches' face mask, £9.46, Redbubble

This is my ugly Christmas sweater mask, £9.46, Redbubble

We're loving Vistaprint's whole winter collection, which includes tartan, winter floral and Fair Isle face masks as well face masks for Hanukkah and New Years.

Christmas face masks, various styles from £13 each, Vistaprint

