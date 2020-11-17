﻿
best christmas face masks coverings 3

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

19 best Christmas face masks to help you get festive this season

‘Tis the season for fun Christmas face coverings from Marks & Spencer, Etsy and more

Karen Silas

Ho, ho, ho! Yes, it’s that time of year again! With just over a month left before Christmas, it's time to start celebrating and showing your festive spirit. And with face coverings looking to be a part of our lives for some time, what better way to get ready for 25 December than by adding Christmas face masks to our holiday wardrobe. But where can you find a festive face covering for the holidays? We've tracked down the best at Marks & Spencer, Etsy, Amazon and more.

The best Christmas face masks you can shop online now

Marks & Spencer have released their Christmas face mask collection and we love it! The pack of three reusable and adjustable face coverings come in adult sizes and also kids sizes, too

marks and spencer christmas face mask

M&S Christmas Face Coverings, pack of 3, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Etsy is a great place to find just what you like, and there are plenty of sellers who have Christmas face masks from sparkly face masks to festive LED face coverings that light up! And nothing says the festive season more than an ugly Christmas jumper  – and now you can wear one on your face! Yes, the so-bad-it's-good holiday tradition has reached peak 2020 with face coverings that exude ugly Christmas sweater vibes.

led light up christmas face mask etsy

Light up Christmas face mask with LED lights, £25, Etsy

SHOP NOW

liberty christmas face mask

Liberty print Christmas mask, £11.87 each, Etsy

SHOP NOW

ugly xmas sweater face mask

Ugly Christmas sweater face mask, £12.59, Etsy

SHOP NOW

sequin face mask etsy christmas face mask

Emerald green sequin face mask, £9.89, Etsy

SHOP NOW

not so ugly xmas face mask etsy

Not so ugly Christmas sweater reversible mask, £6.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Pacamask – which we can personally confirm make some of the best face coverings out there – have released a Christmas face mask collection. And if you buy a mask, you're also helping Children in Need, which will receive £1 from every mask purchased. You can also get some great deals: use the code XMAS for 10% off, or if you buy six Pacamasks, of any style, the price drops to £9.99 each. But if you want a Christmas face mask, shop quick! They're selling out FAST.

pacamask-christmas-face-mask-3

Santa Sleigh Christmas Face Mask, £17.95 each, Pacamask

SHOP NOW

pacamask-christmas-face-mask-1

Christmas Tree Face Mask, £17.95 each, Pacamask

SHOP NOW

Amazon is another go-to for face masks of all kinds of face coverings. For the holiday season you'll find pretty much any kind of Christmas face mask you're looking for, whether in multi-packs or even unique face masks from Amazon's handmade section. We're highlighting the best-sellers and Christmas face masks from Amazon's Choice.

amazon christmas face mask 5 pack

Tiktoky 5-pack face mask pack in Christmas themes, more styles available, £7.69, Amazon

SHOP NOW

amazon christmas face masks for kids

Jasinto Children's Christmas Face Mask, pack of 10, £3.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

red snowflake amazon xmas face mask

Christmas Face Mask - Red Snow Flakes, £5.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

amazon christmas face masks with filter

TAOtTAO 5-pack Christmas face masks with 10 filters, £9.69, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Another place for great bargains on face coverings no matter what the season is eBay, where you’ll find lots of Christmas face masks – and the ones based on some of our favourite Christmas characters, from Santa Claus to the Grinch, definitely caught our eye!

ebay grinch christmas face mask

Christmas Grinch Face Mask, £7.99 each, eBay

SHOP NOW

santa claus christmas face mask snood

Santa Claus snood, £4.99 each, eBay

SHOP NOW

ebay handmade christmas face masks

Handmade Triple-Layer Cotton Christmas Mask, £4.99 each, eBay

SHOP NOW

Funny face masks are always great to lift the mood, and that includes during the festive season! Check out some Christmas face coverings with hilarious slogans at custom face mask retailers like Zazzle and Redbubble.

naughty nice i tried xmas face mask 1

Naughty or Nice 'I tried' face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

SHOP NOW

grinch christmas face mask funny

'Drink up Grinches' face mask, £9.46, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

this is my xmas sweater face mask

This is my ugly Christmas sweater mask, £9.46, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

 

We're loving Vistaprint's whole winter collection, which includes tartan, winter floral and Fair Isle face masks as well face masks for Hanukkah and New Years.

vistaprint christmas face masks

Christmas face masks, various styles from £13 each, Vistaprint

SHOP NOW

 For more Christmas inspiration, check out HELLO!'s Pinterest board dedicated to the holidays.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about christmas

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.