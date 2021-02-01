26 best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day starting from $9.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're still trying to figure out how to celebrate our first Valentine's Day amid the pandemic (although we have plenty of ideas!) and what really has us smiling is the thought of adding some joy to our wardrobe – and giving our looks some love, literally – by rocking a fun heart print sweater that we can wear year round.

Casual enough to wear anytime, and stylish enough for any occasion too, a cute sweatshirt, cardigan or sweater with hearts is a great way to wear your heart on your sleeve. It's just what your life and your February Zoom calls need!

Guaranteed to cheer you up instantly, these are the best Valentine's Day heart print sweaters and sweatshirts out there – shop our favourites at Nordstrom, Macy's, ASOS, H&M and more with prices starting at just $9.99.

Shop the best women's heart sweaters

Heart embroidered sweater, $22, Shein

Heart Logo Sweatshirt, $9.99, H&M

Karen Scott Heart-Print Cardigan, $49.50, Macy's

Miss Selfridge brushed heart sweater, $58, ASOS

Leopard-heart Teddie sweater, was $79.50 Now $46.50, J Crew Factory

Lou & Grey Love Sweater, $89.50, LOFT

Hearts sweater, $155, Farm Rio

ONLY Fie Life Sweatshirt, $45, Nordstrom, Nordstrom

CABLE & GAUGE Valentine's Printed Cardigan, $19.99, Marshalls

Heart button cardigan, more colours available, $99, & Other Stories

Style & Co Heart-Print Sweater, $39.50, Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Striped Sweater with Heart, $69.50, Macy's

Sweater with heart embroidery, was $52 Now $40, ASOS

Supersoft Hearts Sweater, $89.50, Talbots

Style & Co Heart-Print Hoodie, $49.50, Macy's

Winged Heart Fitted Mock-turtleneck Sweater, $24.99, H&M

C&C California Heart-Print Hoodie, was $68 now $29.99, Saks Off 5th

LUCKY BRAND Cloud Jersey Sweater, $59.50, Nordstrom

LOVE MOSCHINO top, was $275 Now $104, The Outnet

Lou & Grey Heart Sweater, $89.50, LOFT

BEACH RIOT Dylan Heart Sweatshirt, $98, Nordstrom

Heart Boatneck Sweater was $69.50 Now get 50% OFF with code: MIXITUP, LOFT

Generation Love Charlie Heart Wool & Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $275, Saks

Sundry Oui Pullover $88, Anthropologie

LA Pop Art Women's Word Art Love Heart Sweatshirt, $39.99, Macy's

Intarsia Stripe Crewneck Sweater was $59 Now $35, Nordstrom

