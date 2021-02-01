﻿
best heart print sweaters for valentines day

26 best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day starting from $9.99

Wear your heart on your sleeve with cute looks from Macy's, Nordstrom and more

Karen Silas

We're still trying to figure out how to celebrate our first Valentine's Day amid the pandemic (although we have plenty of ideas!) and what really has us smiling is the thought of adding some joy to our wardrobe – and giving our looks some love, literally – by rocking a fun heart print sweater that we can wear year round.

Casual enough to wear anytime, and stylish enough for any occasion too, a cute sweatshirt, cardigan or sweater with hearts is a great way to wear your heart on your sleeve. It's just what your life and your February Zoom calls need!

Guaranteed to cheer you up instantly, these are the best Valentine's Day heart print sweaters and sweatshirts out there – shop our favourites at Nordstrom, Macy's, ASOS, H&M and more with prices starting at just $9.99.

Shop the best women's heart sweaters

black sweater with red heart embroidery

Heart embroidered sweater, $22, Shein

tiny heart sweater valentine hm

Heart Logo Sweatshirt, $9.99, H&M

heart print cardigan valentines day

Karen Scott Heart-Print Cardigan, $49.50, Macy's

miss-selfridge-brushed-heart-sweater

Miss Selfridge brushed heart sweater, $58, ASOS

best heart print sweaters j crew factory

Leopard-heart Teddie sweater, was $79.50 Now $46.50, J Crew Factory

love sweater valentines day heart print

Lou & Grey Love Sweater, $89.50, LOFT

heart sweater farm rio best valentine tops

Hearts sweater, $155, Farm Rio

best heart print sweater valentine only fie

ONLY Fie Life Sweatshirt, $45, Nordstrom, Nordstrom

polka dot pink heart cardigan sweater

CABLE & GAUGE Valentine's Printed Cardigan, $19.99, Marshalls

heart cardigan for valentines day

Heart button cardigan, more colours available, $99, & Other Stories

best heart sweaters macys valentine

Style & Co Heart-Print Sweater, $39.50, Macy's

tommy hilfiger striped sweater with heart

Tommy Hilfiger Striped Sweater with Heart, $69.50, Macy's

ASOS heart sweater black

Sweater with heart embroidery, was $52 Now $40, ASOS

best heart print sweaters valentine day talbots

Supersoft Hearts Sweater, $89.50, Talbots

style co heart print hoodie valentine

Style & Co Heart-Print Hoodie, $49.50, Macy's

winged heart cropped top valentine hm

 Winged Heart Fitted Mock-turtleneck Sweater, $24.99, H&M

heart print sweatshirt on sale

C&C California Heart-Print Hoodie, was $68 now $29.99, Saks Off 5th

best heart sweater valentine lucky

LUCKY BRAND Cloud Jersey Sweater, $59.50, Nordstrom

best heart print sweater sweatshirt valentine moschino

LOVE MOSCHINO top, was $275 Now $104, The Outnet

loft best valentine heart print sweaters

Lou & Grey Heart Sweater, $89.50, LOFT

best heart print sweater valentine beach

BEACH RIOT Dylan Heart Sweatshirt, $98, Nordstrom

boatneck heart sweater valentine red loft

Heart Boatneck Sweater was $69.50 Now get 50% OFF with code: MIXITUP, LOFT

best heart print black and white sweater valentine

Generation Love Charlie Heart Wool & Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $275, Saks

heart sweater valentine anthropologie

Sundry Oui Pullover $88, Anthropologie

best heart sweater valentine black sweatshirt

LA Pop Art Women's Word Art Love Heart Sweatshirt$39.99, Macy's

best heart print sweater valentine nordstrom 1

Intarsia Stripe Crewneck Sweater was $59 Now $35, Nordstrom

