26 best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day starting from $9.99

Karen Silas
Shop the best heart print sweaters, sweatshirts and cardigans for Valentine's Day. Fun, sweet and cute women's sweaters with hearts from Macys, Nordstrom, H&M and more starting from just $9.99.
We're still trying to figure out how to celebrate our first Valentine's Day amid the pandemic (although we have plenty of ideas!) and what really has us smiling is the thought of adding some joy to our wardrobe – and giving our looks some love, literally – by rocking a fun heart print sweater that we can wear year round.
Casual enough to wear anytime, and stylish enough for any occasion too, a cute sweatshirt, cardigan or sweater with hearts is a great way to wear your heart on your sleeve. It's just what your life and your February Zoom calls need!
Guaranteed to cheer you up instantly, these are the best Valentine's Day heart print sweaters and sweatshirts out there – shop our favourites at Nordstrom, Macy's, ASOS, H&M and more with prices starting at just $9.99.
Shop the best women's heart sweaters
Heart embroidered sweater, $22, Shein
Heart Logo Sweatshirt, $9.99, H&M
Karen Scott Heart-Print Cardigan, $49.50, Macy's
Miss Selfridge brushed heart sweater, $58, ASOS
Leopard-heart Teddie sweater, was $79.50 Now $46.50, J Crew Factory
Lou & Grey Love Sweater, $89.50, LOFT
Hearts sweater, $155, Farm Rio
ONLY Fie Life Sweatshirt, $45, Nordstrom, Nordstrom
CABLE & GAUGE Valentine's Printed Cardigan, $19.99, Marshalls
Heart button cardigan, more colours available, $99, & Other Stories
Style & Co Heart-Print Sweater, $39.50, Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Striped Sweater with Heart, $69.50, Macy's
Sweater with heart embroidery, was $52 Now $40, ASOS
Supersoft Hearts Sweater, $89.50, Talbots
Style & Co Heart-Print Hoodie, $49.50, Macy's
Winged Heart Fitted Mock-turtleneck Sweater, $24.99, H&M
C&C California Heart-Print Hoodie, was $68 now $29.99, Saks Off 5th
LUCKY BRAND Cloud Jersey Sweater, $59.50, Nordstrom
LOVE MOSCHINO top, was $275 Now $104, The Outnet
Lou & Grey Heart Sweater, $89.50, LOFT
BEACH RIOT Dylan Heart Sweatshirt, $98, Nordstrom
Heart Boatneck Sweater was $69.50 Now get 50% OFF with code: MIXITUP, LOFT
Generation Love Charlie Heart Wool & Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $275, Saks
Sundry Oui Pullover $88, Anthropologie
LA Pop Art Women's Word Art Love Heart Sweatshirt, $39.99, Macy's
Intarsia Stripe Crewneck Sweater was $59 Now $35, Nordstrom
