Face mask world first: incredible FFP2 designer face mask launches with self-cleaning viral technology

If a year ago you’d have told me I’d be excited about a face mask launch I would not have believed you. But it’s 2021 and here we are, dear friends. When the email about this landed in my inbox I actually gasped out loud, I kid you not!

What is it? Why, it’s the world’s first designer respirator FFP2 mask – you know, the ones that offer increased protection against coronavirus. And it not only does it look slick, it's actually one of the most advanced masks on the market, with self-cleaning viral technology.

You might have already encountered regular disposable FFP2 masks. If you want the technical bit, FFP stands for Filtering Face Piece and a FFP2 filters 94% of airborne particles. These masks are extra safe, but the downside is that you need to replace them regularly – ideally after each use.

The difference with this är face mask – which is fully legit with both a European health and safety CE stamp and Nelson Labs certification – is that it contains a nano membrane which blocks up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, dust and other airborne pollutants and it can be worn for up to 2 weeks or 40 hours cumulate use.

The viral technology meanwhile means that the material of the mask reduces 99% or viruses – it literally cleans itself. And unlike regular disposable FFP2 masks it’s stylish and comfortable – it has an anatomical shape and nose clip for a perfect fit – making this a good one for glasses wearers too.

It’s currently available for pre-order to shipping at the start of May. If you want one, get in there fast as the demand for this is expected to be huge and there may be a waiting list. You can buy a two-pack for £13.75, a five-pack for £34.38, or a ten pack for £ 68.78 – that’s just £6.88 a mask.

They’re available in either XS/S to suit children, teens and those with small faces and M/L for adults. Check the sizing info on the site for exact measurements. They are fully adjustable too, thanks to the nose wire and ear toggles.

Think about it – the ten pack would last you all the way through to nearly October. With vaccines being rolled out at a steady rate and with a bit of luck perhaps masks will even be on their way out by then. We live in hope!

