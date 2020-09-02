Face masks for small faces: where to buy petite XS face coverings online

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to face masks, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. Just like the petite ones among us might struggle to find well-fitting trousers, those blessed with delicate features may have a battle trying to find a face covering that fits snugly around the nose and under the chin. And if your face mask is hanging loosely and has large gaps between the material and your face it’s not only annoying, it’s not doing its job properly – which is bad news when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

If you’re in the petite face gang then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered – read on for the best face masks for people with small faces. And you buy them all online today.

Available in a variety of pretty prints, these double layer face masks are ideal

Adults small face masks, £8.99, Etsy

All of Disney’s face 4-pack face masks are available in small. Other designs available including Star Wars, princesses and classic Disney characters

Mickey and Minnie face coverings four-pack, £20, Disney Store

Love Liberty prints? Look no further

Small adult liberty floral face mask, £10, Etsy

The är self-cleaning mask comes with a Nanofilter and is one of the safest on the market. Its buckle straps are also great for ensuring a snug fit

Big logo pink face mask with nanofilter, £26.53, är

These soft and breathable masks are super comfy and have cord locks which make them super adjustable. They also have a pocket for a filter – not included

Petite handmade neoprane face fasks, £6.99, Etsy

Vistaprint’s colourful and fun face masks, which feature an embedded filter, are also available in small. Which one will you choose?

Tulip print face mask in small, £17, Vista Print

If you’re a glasses wearer, this adjustable 3ply layered mask with nose wire is a great option and available in a wide variety of prints

Small adjustable mask with nose wire, £7.95, Etsy

