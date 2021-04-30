Victoria Beckham shares shirtless picture of David inside their London home gym

Victoria and David Beckham are back in London after more than four months in Miami, and despite the designer being back at work, she still made time for a couple's workout on Friday morning.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared several photos and clips showing their current routine which includes doing the school run with daughter Harper, who is now enjoying face-to-face classes, and working out with her husband inside their home gym.

WATCH: A shirtless David Beckham watched wife Victoria as she films inside their London home gym

The first picture posted from her fitness room showed their dog Fig sat next to her as she worked out. Behind their dog, a black treadmill could be seen.

The following post, a clip, showed both Fig and David, who can be seen shirtless next to the room's door, standing around staring back at her as she films. "Am I the only one to actually work out???" she wrote across the post.

More gym kit could be seen in the 15-second video, including several black mats and a black workout bench.

The couple had been living in Miami until last week

David confirmed his family's return to the UK earlier this week. The former England footballer shared a photo of himself cuddling his two pet dogs in their family garden, writing: "So nice to be back with these 2, Olive was playing hard to get, didn’t really wanna cuddle just yet.. #mansbestfriend."

The couple own two homes in the UK – one stunning £31million home in London, which serves as their primary residence, and a country cottage in the Cotswolds where they spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up until last week, the family had been staying in Miami for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

The Beckhams own a stunning apartment in the city inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum, which has 62 floors and is home to 100 tenants – and it is likely where they were living during their visit.