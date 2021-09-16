Butterfly jewellery is making a comeback - here's 13 butterfly pieces we're loving for late 90s nostalgia

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s not just the Sex And The City reboot and the new She's All That Netflix movie that’s making a comeback from the 90s – butterfly jewellery is firmly back on our radar too.

Even Meghan Markle’s jewellery collection includes a pair of butterfly earrings (albeit once belonging to Princess Diana) and Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodriguez have been channelling their inner Naomi Campbell (wearing Versace in 1999) and Mariah Carey with sequin butterfly tops, butterfly hair clips and plenty of butterfly-emblazoned jewels.

Meghan Markle's butterfly earrings once belonged to Princess Diana

And who hasn’t played around with the Butterfly filter on Instagram? Seems we’ve all been going full Mariah 1999 without realising it. She is, after all, the queen of the 90s who brought butterfly prints and pieces to the masses in the first place. Mariah’s iconic sequin butterfly top was the stuff of 90s teenager dreams, and she was never without a statement butterfly ring or décolletage grazing butterfly necklace. Any MTV Cribs fans will recall Mariah’s NYC apartment and it’s guest room – decorated floor to ceiling with butterfly motifs.

Mariah Carey looking sensational in 2000 in a butterfly sequin top - her staple motif!

This time around, butterfly jewellery isn’t a one-style fits all; there’s plenty of statement pieces adorned with coloured gems, but you’ll find the high street is packed with minimal earrings and tiny butterfly necklaces if big and bold isn’t for you and vintage-style pieces too. Butterfly necklaces also make a lovely sentimental gift, thanks to the special meaning.

Butterly jewellery meaning

According to bespoke jeweller Bianca Jones, butterflies represent "metamorphis, spiritual rebirth, creativity, potential, joy, ascension, change and the ability to experience the wonders of life." She adds that they have a "magical presence as they gently flutter from flower to flower." We couldn't agree more!

Check out our picks of the best butterfly jewellery to wear right now.

Best butterfly necklaces

Harris Reed butterfly necklace, £225, Missoma

Part of the newly launched Harris Reed collection, Missoma’s butterfly necklace is a stunning piece to invest in. Handcrafted with recycled metal elements, choose from the 18ct gold plated and rainbow moonstone (pictured) or silver plated and black onyx.

Crystal butterfly necklace, £79, Abbott Lyon

The chunky chain on this Abbott Lyon necklace is a great addition to the more delicate butterfly charm.

Sydney Evan coin butterfly necklace, £865, Net-a-porter

Coin necklaces have been a fashion mainstay for years, and we love this butterfly engraved version.

Layered butterfly necklace, £16, River Island

Great for parties, River Island’s layered butterfly necklace is giving us all the Mariah feels.

Butterfly necklace, £53, Wolf & Badger

A beautifully simple and elegant take on the trend, Lucy Flint’s butterfly necklace is sterling silver and comes on an 18inch chain.

Tiny butterfly necklace, £24.63, Etsy

For something super dainty, Etsy’s ultra tiny butterfly necklace is a great piece to wear everyday or to gift bridesmaids!

Best butterfly earrings

Hoop butterfly earrings, £3.50, ASOS

These cute hoops have the sweetest little butterfly charms.

Stud butterfly earrings, £55, Pandora

Pandora’s sterling silver studs feature cubic zirconias for a little sparkle.

Dangle butterfly earrings, £29.95, Gnoce

Talk about statement earrings – great with an LBD or jeans and a tee.

Single stud butterfly earring, £395, Annoushka

Treat yourself to this single stud from royal-favourites Annoushka. Absolutely stunning.

Crystal butterfly earrings, £39, Abbott Lyon

Abbot Lyon’s gold plated studs are water, sweat and heat resistant so hardy enough to wear everyday.

Harris Reed butterfly earring, £49, Missoma

And this Harrid Reed x Missoma butterfly stud is the most simple yet beautiful piece!

Best butterfly rings

Butterfly ring, £149, Thomas Sabo

This Thomas Sabo ring is delightfully colourful and has a vintage-vibe to it.

Cubic zirconia butterfly ring, £2.50, New Look

A great little piece of costume jewellery, wear with your sequin top and jeans.

Rose gold butterfly ring, £13.99, Etsy

Extendable rings were a big thing in the 90s, and coupled with the cute butterfly emblem on this Etsy ring, it’s giving us major throwback feels.

