Pearl jewellery is cool again thanks to Princess Kate - and it's more affordable than you think

Pearl jewellery has always been a staple of the royals, and right now, it's everywhere from the high street to street style. Up until a few years ago, pearls had been resigned to nothing more than a string of pearls or the fancy dress essential to wear to a Gatsby themed party.

And thanks to Princess Kate's love of a pearl plus some clever reimagining of the traditional jewellery gemstone, we’re seeing pearls in all their glory – from dainty pearls on huggies and delicate rings to large, irregular shaped stones on chunky gold chains, big, bold pearls on statement earrings and beaded styles too.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II's pearl necklace to the annual Commonwealth Day service earlier this year

Princess Kate is often seen in her go-to pair of Annoushka pearl earrings, whether to a glitzy red carpet event or an informal royal engagement, and relies on classic pearl pieces and modern-skewed pearl jewellery to elevate her look, whatever the occasion. She's also been known to re-wear the Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace, most recently worn to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall last November. She accessorised her elegant black coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, and the pearl necklace.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate wearing contemporary pearls

She often wears affordable pearl jewellery mixed with heirloom pieces, including pearl jewellery that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales wore the late Queen’s four-strand pearl choker necklace, originally gifted to the Queen by the Japanese government during her first visit to Japan in 1975. Designed by Garrard, the official Crown Jeweller, it was also famously worn by Princess Diana and was the meaningful jewellery piece Kate chose to wear to Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

They're a beautiful gift to give your mum on Mother's Day, as they're beautifully timeless and transcend trends.

Best pearl jewellery at a glance The pearl earrings: Monica Vinader Pearl Studs, £46.40 / $64 The pearl necklace: Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Chain Necklace, £135 / $189 The pearl ring: Orelia Organic Molten Pearl Ring, £28 / $40 The pearl bracelet: Lily & Roo Five Pearl Bracelet, £89 / $116

How to wear pearls now

Think of pearls as you would gold or silver jewellery - something for everyday, for special occasions and just because. I love how contemporary pearl pieces are designed to fit into an everyday uniform of jeans and T-shirts, with pearls designed to sit flat against the skin or as additions to hoops. Pearl studs are of course, forever chic, and look just as elegant enveloped in a structural gold shape as they do left alone, or as a drop pendant on hoop earrings (like Princess Kate).

Hailey Bieber makes pearls uber cool

Don't be afraid to go classic, like Kate, with drop pearl pendants, simple pearl earrings or a single strand of pearls. I love the look of layering a single pearl strand with a diamond tennis necklace, or adding a single pearl stud to your earring stack.

Pearls with a simple white tee are effortlessly cool

Look to influencers and street style for pearl styling inspiration, where pearls are incorporated into simple outfits. They're fancy, without being too fanciful.

As Kate proves, these days, pearls are considered as cool as they are classic – from high street pearl jewellery to designer pieces, there’s plenty of pearl jewellery to choose from.

How I chose the best pearl jewellery

Style: Since pearls are considered a classic, I've challenged that pre-conceived idea by including not just timeless pieces, but more contemporary styles too to show the versatility of pearls.

Since pearls are considered a classic, I've challenged that pre-conceived idea by including not just timeless pieces, but more contemporary styles too to show the versatility of pearls. Price : Pearl jewellery can be expensive, like all jewellery, but the high street has pearl-imitation jewellery in abundance. I've kept the price tag under £200 on this occasion.

: Pearl jewellery can be expensive, like all jewellery, but the high street has pearl-imitation jewellery in abundance. I've kept the price tag under £200 on this occasion. Trusted brands: I've not been lucky enough to see all of this jewellery IRL, but I've included brands I know and trust. These are the brands I personally shop, or my colleagues, or that get rave reviews from shoppers across the board.

Shop the best pearl jewellery I'm loving right now

1/ 8 Monica Vinader Mini Pearl Studs © Monica Vinader £46.40 at Monica Vinader $64 at Monica Vinader 18k Gold Vermeil & Pearl

Earring height 4mm, width 4mm Editor's note: Monica Vinader has many pearl pieces, from structural accessories to simple, timeless pearls including these super sweet mini pearl studs. Crafted from 18k gold vermeil, the centre stone is a natural freshwater pearl which can slip seamlessly into your earring stack.

2/ 8 Estella Bartlett The Edit Link Chain Pearl Necklace £25 at John Lewis Shop Estella Bartlett US Gold plated

Freshwater pearl Editor's note: A modern twist on a classic design, this necklace unites a natural pearl with a geometric link style chain in gold.



3/ 8 Mejuri Puffy Charlotte Pearl Drop Earring £128 at Mejuri $128 at Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil

Freshwater pearls Editor's note: I love these contemporary earrings, a trendy take on the traditional pearl earring. Puffy gold tiers and a freshwater drop pearl combine to create an earring worthy of a night out! They're also available in sterling silver.

4/ 8 M&S Freshwater Pearl Bubble Bracelet £30 at Marks & Spencer Shop M&S US Gold plated

Elastic Gold plated

Elastic Editor's note: Costume jewellery is a great way to tap into a trend, and M&S' pearl bracelet is the sort of piece you could wear everyday, with its bubble-style pearls and elasticated band.



5/ 8 Orelia Pearl Drop Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings £32 at Orelia $45 at Orelia Available in 18K gold plated or sterling silver

Freshwater pearls Editor's note: For those that love Princess Kate's pearl hoops, but can't stretch to the price tag, these are a great lookalike that give the same effect. The delicate huggie hoop feature a freshwater pearl charm for an update on the classic hoop.



6/ 8 Pandora Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Open Ring £130 at Pandora $185 at Pandora 14k gold-plated

Freshwater pearls Editor's note: How cool is this ring, which splits into three separate bands with a treated freshwater cultured pearl at the end of each band.



7/ 8 Abbott Lyon Pearl Chain Signature Name Necklace £85 at Abbott Lyon $78 at Abbott Lyon

18k gold plated stainless steel

Vegan-friendly pearl Editor's note: This unique necklace is not only cute, but bespoke to you with the choice of name being available on the necklace. How cool?

