The £15 Primark dress that looks exactly like it should be from Ganni

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there anything better than popping into Primark on your lunch break? The high street mecca has some amazing finds right now, and we can't get enough of their designer dupes.

READ: Love Princess Diana's 80s gym sweater? Primark's £14 dupe is uncanny

As part of their 'Summer Silhouettes' collection, they have just released a dress that looks like it should be from Ganni. The £15 plaid number features a grey, black and white check design with a truly epic statement collar. It's the kind of design you could wear with boots when the weather gets colder, or some espadrilles right now when the sun shines. We love the gathered cuffs too; it looks so expensive.

MORE: Primark's new bridal collection is a hit with brides-to-be

Danish label Ganni is hugely popular with celebrities. The brand boasts almost 1 million followers on Instagram and the hashtag #Gannigirls is widely used. From the Hadid sisters, to Beyonce and Kylie Jenner, everyone's going Ganni.

Plaid dress, £15, Primark

It's a big week for Primark. The store has just launched its first collection of natural dyes from plant and food waste. Say what!

Get the Ganni look

GANNI Exaggerated-collar striped organic-cotton dress, £205, Farfetch

Grey check short puff sleeve collar dress, £40, River Island

The new 22-piece collection will span menswear, womenswear, kidswear, nightwear and homeware and will be made with organic cotton.

Primark just launched it's first collection of natural dyes

The range gets its unique colours from EarthColors® dyes, made from waste left over by the food and plant industry, creating a palette of natural shades. How incredible is that?

READ: Stacey Solomon talks Primark, her Instagram struggles, Joe's dad skills and why she'd say YES to Strictly

Commenting on the launch, Director of Primark Cares, Lynne Walker said:

“We’re really proud of this latest collection, made using organic cotton and cotton from our Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme. It not only looks great but also repurposes something which would have otherwise gone to waste. We’re working hard to expand the range of products we offer under the Primark Cares label, which use more sustainable materials while keeping the same great low prices that our customers love.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.