Stacey Solomon announces a new range with Primark Kids and we're excited

Stacey Solomon has dropped some seriously exciting news - she's just announced her second range with high street mecca Primark. The 31-year-old , who is pregnant with her fourth child, is back and we're obsessed already.

The range is sustainable and features clothing made from organic cotton and recycled plastic which is great to hear.

Launching 10 October, the former X Factor star's AW21 collection of children’s unisex clothing includes sleepwear and accessories available for ages 0 to 12 years.

Stacey's last collection with the brand was super colourful and bright, but this time you can expect to see slightly more muted colours and lots of the cosy fabrics the mother-of-three often features on her much-loved Instagram feed - particularly borg and chunky knits.

The 'This is My Crew' tracksuit is one of Stacey's faves

The fiancée of Joe Swash has some of her favourite slogans imprinted on her new getups, as well as easy-to-wear shapes. We all know she loves her boys dressing the same, so matching leisure and sleepwear options are available for the whole family. Cute!

Check out this borg jacket!

It's so lovely to see her children feature in the campaign. How adorable are these pictures?

Some of the item's feature Stacey's positive slogans

Speaking about the collaboration, Stacey said, “I’m so excited to create a second kidswear range with Primark. It made me so happy seeing people wearing my first collection and I’m really grateful for how well it was received."

Mrs Hinch's bestie added: "The autumn winter months are all about the kids being comfy and cosy, which is why I included more leisurewear pieces this time around. My favourites are the borg jacket and ‘This is My Crew’ matching sets for younger and older kids. I loved being able to include my boys on this project again, especially as they’ve grown so much since the first collection. I can’t wait to dress all of my pickles in these outfits!”

