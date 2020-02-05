Holly Willoughby's denim Marks & Spencer dress is selling like hot cakes right now OK, we NEED this new M&S dress…

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Holly Willoughby once again made us want to go shopping! The ITV favourite shared a fab snap of her wearing a new denim shirt dress from Marks & Spencer. The stylish mini frock was designed in a lovely flattering fit and even had pockets and a collar. We love the comfy stretch detail and the fact it could be dressed both up or down. Priced at £49.50, it's currently available in all sizes, but get moving on this one, as it's proving super popular already. Holly styled up the number with a lovely brown cross-body bag - also from M&S - which cost £39.50, and a pair of brown, black and cream slingback high heels, which you can pick up for £25 at the high street mecca.

Denim for days! Holly looked stunning in her denim frock

We all know that Holly is a brand ambassador for the brand and her denim offering coincides with the new direction M&S are taking on the material right now. The company has just released a stand-alone advert called ‘Start a Denim Love Affair’ and it's easy to see why - did you know the retailer sells 15 pairs of jeans every minute? Amazing!

Denim Fit & Flare Mini Dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

The Celebrity Juice star actually fronted a huge denim edit for the brand last year. The range included jeans, denim shirts and even a boiler suit.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style

She said at the time: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too."

She even gave some tips on how to pull off a notoriously hard style - double denim. "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."

