Victoria Beckham announces big news about her fashion line

Victoria Beckham is currently across the pond in NYC, promoting her fabulous beauty brand. She's appeared on countless shows during her visit and we've loved seeing all her amazing new outfits.

READ: Victoria Beckham reacts to criticism over her new look – see her response

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl looked incredible wearing a bright red, asymmetric dress from her forthcoming SS22 collection. Sharing a selfie of herself in the makeup artist chair ahead of her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the brunette beauty looked sensational in the red hot number, which was body-conscious and sleek.

Victoria stopped traffic in her red dress

Later, the fashion mogul said of the look: "The dress is from my new line - Victoria Beckham Body. I'm obsessed! It's launching soon and I can't wait for you to see it."

MORE: Victoria Beckham wows in a glam silk dress

It's great to hear the fashionista is expanding her empire and it's going to be so exciting when the new line drops. Judging from this dress, we imagine it will feature lots of body-conscious numbers, rather like Kim Kardashian-West's Skims label.

VB shared the news on Instagram

We are still reeling over the launch of 'Cheeky Posh' last week; VB's cream blush stick that comes in five different shades. Coinciding with the launch, the mother-of-four uploaded a wet-look snapshot on Instagram that showed off a tanned, toned bottom, clad in high-cut white shorts - a play on the term, 'cheeky'. Ooh er!

Speaking of the new product, she said: "So, I'm here in New York, where I've just been on Good Morning America where I've been talking about Cheeky Posh and all things beauty related and it was a lot of fun. Today I am wearing a mixture of a few of the Cheekys, that's the great thing about them because you can mix them, have fun with them, all five shades. I think I probably pilled them all on, it was an early start.

READ: Victoria Beckham's new jumper has a daring feature you wouldn't expect

"But I love how it gives me that lift, and that glow," she explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.