Holly Willoughby has a special bond with her stylist in rare snap

We are loving Holly Willoughby's lifestyle website Wylde Moon - it contains so many behind-the-scenes snippets we would never get to discover normally.

On Tuesday evening, the account shared an unseen snap of Holly getting ready for an awards show in a show-stopping white ball gown with her stylist Danielle Whiteman underneath her skirt, doing adjustments! The glam life of a fashion stylist, right?

Holly said of her stylist: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail. I always feel safe in her hands as she knows how to dress women to look good in real life, not just in a captured image. Danielle is an unflappable calm in any situation, always there with a needle and thread to protect my modesty from the red light’s prying eye."

Dannii - who has worked with the blonde beauty for a long time - gave a fab interview with the site about what it's like working with one of the UK's most famous women, and it's fascinating. She has a kit brimming with things to get Holly red-carpet ready, from Spanx, anti-static spray and body tape!

Holly's stylist Dannii working her magic!

Mother-of-three Holly thinks a lot of her stylist. She recently said: "Her kit of knickers, tape and nipple stickers is quite an incredible sight, and it’s safe to say that she’s gotten to know me very, very well over the years! I’m not a model and I’m not a straight up and down sample size kind of girl, so putting your trust in another person to dress you is really hard, and that trust comes only with time and experience."

Dannii puts together all of Holly's outfits

"Danielle understands me, and actually, I think half of the job of a stylist is instinctively knowing and catering for what’s going on on the inside of a client, as much as it is the outside."

The 40-year-old sweetly quipped: "She knows me, and like all of my team, she’s a friend. She’s seen it all and has often had to help me through times when the show must go on, despite what’s going on with me personally. I guess you could say that she helps me put my big girl pants on both metaphorically and physically!"

