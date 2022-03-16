20 best wedding guest outfit ideas: From incredible dresses to chic jumpsuits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With covid restrictions gone, wedding season is officially back on this year. If you already have your invite, it's always one of the most exciting outfits to plan, so make sure it's a good one!

As a wedding guest, you have so many options to choose from - besides wearing white, the fashion world is your oyster. So, whether you want to go with a classic floral dress or try an alternative wedding guest outfit like a jumpsuit or trouser suit, we've found all of the very best available to buy online now. Whatever your style, we think there's something you'll love.

RELATED: 11 trouser suits to wear like a boss

MORE: 25 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Stunning dresses

Kourtney dress, £248, Reformation

With its structured bodice and flowing high slit skirt, Reformation's Kourtney dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day and night.

Floral tea dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

This M&S tea dress is a favourite of Holly Willoughby and we can see why. It features a slim-fitting silhouette and delicately puffed sleeves.

ASOS EDITION midi dress in organza with applique embroidery in sage green, £180, ASOS

ASOS EDITION's gorgeous midi dress with cut out detail comes in the perfect spring shade: sage green.

Rosabelle silk floral midi dress, £299, Hobbs

Made from 100% silk, Hobbs' new season midi dress is effortlessly elegant.

Flowy puff sleeve midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' sellout midi dress is back for 2022. Wear it with a clutch and big sunnies.

Mini lobster Louella dress, £79, Never Fully Dressed

Prefer a shorter style? We love this leopard and lobster print clashing mini from Never Fully Dressed.

Cream floral midi dress, £56, River Island

River Island's cream floral midi dress would look amazing paired with strappy sandals and statement earrings.

Rixo Gio floral-print silk-chiffon midi dress, £335, Net-a-Porter

With its beautiful floral print and the coveted Gio cut, this Rixo midi dress is a spring occasionwear essential.

Asymmetrical satin dress, £59.99, Mango

Stand out in Mango's bright green asymmetric dress. We love it paired with equally bold accessories.

Printed satin dress, £45.99, Zara

This printed Zara dress is perfect for a spring wedding. Made from fine satin, it drapes beautifully.

Lydia Millen sheer mini dress, £156, Karen Millen

How stunning is this mini dress from Lydia Millen's new season collection? It features a high neck and ruffle detail.

MORE: 17 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

Chic jumpsuits

HotSquash wide-leg jumpsuit, £119, John Lewis

This printed jumpsuit is as comfortable as it is chic. Paired it with gold jewellery and colourful accessories.

Asymmetric jumpsuit, £32.99, Zara

Stand out for all of the right reasons in Zara's hot pink one-shoulder jumpsuit.

Halter wide-leg jumpsuit, £71.20, Coast

Coast's sleek navy jumpsuit comes in an on-trend wide-leg cut. Accessorise with barely-there sandals and a contrasting nude clutch.

Structured crepe ruffle detail jumpsuit, £188, Karen Millen

Crafted in the brand's signature Structured Crepe fabric and with a statement ruffle, Karen Millen's jumpsuit is ultra glam.

SHOP: The crossbody bags we're loving right now

On-trend trouser suits

Coco single breasted blazer, £250, and matching tapered trousers, £150, Reiss

We love the pink hue and slim-fitting silhouette of this Reiss trouser suit.

Tailored blazer, £120, and matching flared trousers, £95, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' tailored suit comes in the perfect spring shade with an on-trend flared cut.

Printed double-breasted blazer, £65, matching halterneck, £28, and matching trousers, £40, ASOS

These statement-making wide-leg trousers from River Island have a matching halterneck and blazer available.

David Koma wool-crepe blazer, £1,665 and matching flared pants, £825, Net-a-Porter

From David Koma's Resort '22 collection comes this bright orange trouser suit and we're obsessed. Made from a wool-crepe blend it's ideal for a wedding this season.

Flowy suit blazer, £59.99, and matching trousers, £29.99, Mango

Pair Mango's oversized blue blazer with matching tapered trousers for a modern take on the trouser suit.

MORE: 26 amazing outfit ideas for the hen do in your diary

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.