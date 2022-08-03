18 best flattering wrap dresses for summer: From M&S to ASOS, Zara, H&M & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wrap dresses are a trend that returns every summer, and we can see why. They have a versatility that can be dressed up or down for any occasion, and they’re super flattering on every body type.

RELATED: 28 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

We’ve seen a whole host of celebs and royals rocking chic wrap designs, from Kate Middleton’s array of floral frocks to Meghan Markle’s iconic Oprah dress. Whether you’re on the hunt for a pretty daywear wrap dress or a slinky satin style, take a look at our edit of the best wrap dresses you need right now for your summer wardrobe.

Best wrap dresses for summer

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Floral print dress, £49.99, Mango

We can’t get enough of the sheer puffed sleeves on this floral dress from Mango. We recommend teaming it with gold statement jewellery to really elevate the look.

Printed V-neck wrap dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S is the home of elegant midi dresses, and this collared wrap dress does disappoint. We could definitely see the Duchess sporting this printed frock!

Midaxi wrap dress, was £149, now £59, Coast

For a wrap dress that you can style for any occasion, we love this midaxi from Coast which ties in beautifully at the waist for the most flattering look.

MORE: Most stylish things to buy on Amazon: Polka dots, leopard print & bright summer accessories

Glamorous ditsy print wrap dress, £38, ASOS

Everyone knows that if you’re looking for a wardrobe staple, ASOS is where you’ll find it. The balloon sleeves combined with the thigh slit give an ultra-feminine daywear look.

Satin wrap dress, £19.99, H&M.

On the hunt for a short wrap style? H&M never disappoints when it comes to mini dresses, and we love the satin print on this satin frock.

Floral woven wrap dress, was £99, now £40, Karen Millen

Wow! The striking floral print on this wrap-front dress is just gorgeous - and it’s more than 50% off in the sale.

Saskia jersey wrap dress, was £98, now £58.80, Boden

This V-neck jersey dress is perfect for throwing on with a pair of sandals or trainers for an effortlessly stylish summer ensemble.

Phase Eight floral V-neck dress, £129, Marks & Spencer

If you’re in need of an occasion dress, this Phase Eight midaxi is just perfect. The frill detailing, flattering waist-tie and floaty waterfall-style skirt make it the perfect wedding guest dress.

READ: 32 best beach cover-ups for summer to elevate your swimwear: From sarongs to kaftans, wraps & more

Gingham wrap dress, £45, Monki

Gingham is trending right now, and this wrap dress with pretty puffed sleeves will make the perfect picnic frock.

Satin midi wrap dress, £33.99, New Look

This satin collared dress with a wave print is so chic - and it would great worn to work to evening events.

Two-tone wrap dress, £99, Never Fully Dressed

We absolutely love the vibrant colours on this gorgeous two-tone wrap dress. Never Fully Dressed has a great selection of sizes on their styles, so you can shop this in 6-24.

Linen midi wrap dress, £95, & Other Stories

This ultra-feminine linen dress is so flattering, in a duck egg blue shade that’s perfect for summer.

Printed wrap dress, £59.99, Zara

The sleeveless style on this Zara dress paired with the V-neck is so chic.

SHOP: 19 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for summer 2022

Collared midi wrap dress, was £79, now £39, Coast

Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this vibrant orange shirt dress that will look amazing on all body types.

V-neck mini wrap dress, £30, ASOS

We love this red floral print dress for wearing on holiday or for days in the park.

Ruffled printed dress, was £59.99, now £39.99, Mango

We can’t get enough of the stunning multicoloured print on this ruffled wrap dress, and it’s so flattering on the figure with its adjustable waist tie.

Wrap maxi dress, £47, River Island

Wow! The gorgeous turquoise shade on this wrap maxi dress will definitely turn heads! Dress it up with a pair of heels for a glam evening look, or team with sandals and a crossbody bag for a summer daywear ensemble.

MORE: 16 work outfit essentials for 2022: Go to work in style this summer

Ruffle maxi dress, was £109, now £54, Coast

This light, airy ruffle dress will look so beautiful with a pair of pastel heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.